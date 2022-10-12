Tua Tagovailoa to Return to the Field on Wednesday, Continuing Recovery From Double Concussion

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s road to recovery is expected to move to the next stage per concussion protocols, and will return to the field on Wednesday.

While it remains highly unlikely the 24-year-old will feature in Miami’s clash with the Vikings on Sunday, returning to the turf is a substantial step in the right direction after the sickening scenes against the Bengals earlier this month, where he appeared to go into a seizure.

After being allowed to continue following an initial head injury against the Bills in Week 3, the controversy surrounding the Dolphins’ concussion protocols and their lack of attentiveness towards player wellbeing has been constant. Meanwhile an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing him to play has since been fired from their position.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tua Tagovailoa will throw at practice on Wednesday as he progresses through the concussion protocol, but has already ruled him out for Week 6. Rookie Skylar Thompson will start on Sunday against the Vikings. pic.twitter.com/pw1jfLz2nD — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2022

The Miami faithful will be hoping for a swift return to action for Tagovailoa after second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also picked up a potential head injury against the Jets last time out, and the club are eager to carry out the correct protocols after the unfolding of recent events.

His inclusion for this weekend also remains in doubt after coach Mike McDaniel was unable to give a timetable for Bridgewater or Tugavailoa’s return.

Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson was thrown into action against New York, seemingly leaving the Dolphins thin in terms of creative options which was reflected in a heavy 40-17 defeat.

Despite this, his performance did display some promise amid a frustrating selection headache, and the 25-year-old will likely deputise once more when they host the Vikings in Week 6. Miami are priced at +163 underdogs in NFL betting heading into the clash with 4-1 Minnesota.