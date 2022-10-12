Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa to Return to the Field on Wednesday, Continuing Recovery From Double Concussion

Author image
Charlie Rhodes

2 min read
Tagovailoa
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s road to recovery is expected to move to the next stage per concussion protocols, and will return to the field on Wednesday.

While it remains highly unlikely the 24-year-old will feature in Miami’s clash with the Vikings on Sunday, returning to the turf is a substantial step in the right direction after the sickening scenes against the Bengals earlier this month, where he appeared to go into a seizure.

After being allowed to continue following an initial head injury against the Bills in Week 3, the controversy surrounding the Dolphins’ concussion protocols and their lack of attentiveness towards player wellbeing has been constant. Meanwhile an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing him to play has since been fired from their position.

The Miami faithful will be hoping for a swift return to action for Tagovailoa after second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also picked up a potential head injury against the Jets last time out, and the club are eager to carry out the correct protocols after the unfolding of recent events.

His inclusion for this weekend also remains in doubt after coach Mike McDaniel was unable to give a timetable for Bridgewater or Tugavailoa’s return.

Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson was thrown into action against New York, seemingly leaving the Dolphins thin in terms of creative options which was reflected in a heavy 40-17 defeat.

Despite this, his performance did display some promise amid a frustrating selection headache, and the 25-year-old will likely deputise once more when they host the Vikings in Week 6. Miami are priced at +163 underdogs in NFL betting heading into the clash with 4-1 Minnesota.

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
