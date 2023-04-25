News

Tucker Carlson Next Media Job Odds: Could Fox News Host Be Headed To Rumble or OANN?

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
On April 24, Fox News announced it parted ways with conservative commentator and television personality Tucker Carlson. The sudden departure is a shock to cable news, as Carlson hosted one of the most-watched cable shows in primetime. Carlson’s services will be in high demand since his show averaged nearly 3 million viewers per night. Where will the media host end up next? Below, you’ll find Tucker Carlson’s next media job odds.

Tucker Carlson Departs Fox News

Considering Carlson’s popularity for the network, it’s a stunning development to see his departure from Fox News. The network is saying they parted ways, but there are rumors and unconfirmed reports that Carlson’s departure could be tied to the Dominion settlement and a harassment lawsuit against the host.

Carlson started hosting Tucker Carlson Tonight in 2016. The 53-year-old rose to the top of the ratings as his show has been the number-one most-watched program on cable news for almost four years.

Fox News has not announced a permanent replacement for Carlson, who broadcasted during the 8 p.m. block of television.

Tucker Carlson Next Media Job Odds

With Carlson out at Fox News, where will he wind up?

BetOnline lists Rumble and OANN as the favorites to land Carlson, with the odds at +175. Rumble is a video-hosting platform home to Truth Social, the social media service created by former president Donald Trump. OANN (One America News Network) is a far-right cable news channel that serves as Fox News’s rival. Like Rumble, the network champions Trump and the pro-Trump movement.

Breitbart (+450) and Newsmax (+500) are two conservative media companies that would be interested in Carlson’s services. Streaming services like Netflix (+1600) and Amazon Prime (+2000) are longshots but could bring in Carlson to attract a new audience.

View the entire chart via BetOnline.

