National Hockey League free agency took place on Tuesday. Here are 12 Americans who switched teams on the opening day. Players on the list have a minimum of 10 points or 10 goalie wins.

12) Zachary Jones

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Zachary Jones of Richmond, Virginia to a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000. He previously played five seasons with the New York Rangers. In 2024-25, he has one goal and 10 assists for 11 points in 46 games.

11) Alex Lyon

The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Alex Lyon of Baudette, Minnesota to a two year deal worth $3 million. He previously played four seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, one season each with the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers, and the last two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. In 2024-25, Lyon had a record of 14 wins, nine regulation losses and one loss in extra time, a goals against average of 2.81, save percentage of .896, and one shutout.

10) Michael Eyssimont

The Boston Bruins have signed center Michael Eyssimont of Littleton, Colorado to a two-year deal worth $2.9 million. He previously played two seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, one season with the San Jose Sharks, three seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and this past season with the Seattle Kraken. In 2024-25 with the Lightning and Kraken, Eyssimont had nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 77 games.

9) Sean Kuraly

The Boston Bruins have signed center Sean Kuraly of Dublin, Ohio to a two-year deal worth $3.7 million. He previously played five seasons with the Boston Bruins and four seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. This past season in Columbus, Kuraly six goals and 11 assists for 17 points. This is Kuraly’s second stint in Boston, after having 24 goals and 44 assists for 68 points in 270 games from 2016 to 2021.

8) Cole Kopeke

The Winnipeg Jets have signed left winger Cole Kopeke of Two Harbors, Minnesota to a one-year deal worth $1 million. He has previously played two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and one season with the Boston Bruins. This past season in Boston, Koepke had 10 goals and seven assists for 17 points.

7) Nate Schmidt

The Utah Mammoth have signed defenseman Nate Schmidt of St. Cloud, Minnesota to a three-year deal worth $10.5 million. He previously spent four seasons with the Washington Capitals, three seasons each with the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets, and one season each with the Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers. In 2025 in Florida, Schmidt won a Stanley Cup. This past season with the Panthers, Schmidt had five goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 80 games.

6) Nick Bjugstad

The St. Louis Blues have signed right winger Nick Bjugstad of Minneapolis, Minnesota to a two-year deal worth $3.5 million. He previously spent seven seasons with the Florida Panthers, two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Minnesota Wild, three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes/Utah Hockey Club, and one season with the Edmonton Oilers. Last season Bjugstad had eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 66 games.

5) Brian Dumoulin

The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenseman Brian Dumoulin of Biddeford, Maine to a three-year deal worth #12 million. He previously spent a decade with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he won two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, and one season with the Seattle Kraken, before sharing this past season with the Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils. In 80 games in 2024-25 with the Ducks and Devils, Dumoulin had three goals and 19 assists for 22 points.

4) Ryan Lindgren

The Seattle Kraken have signed defenseman Ryan Lindgren of Burnsville, Minnesota to a four-year deal worth $18 million. He previously spent seven seasons with the New York Rangers and one season with the Colorado Avalanche. Last season with the Rangers and Avalanche, Lindgren had four goals and 18 assists for 22 points in 72 games.

3) Adam Gaudette

The San Jose Sharks have signed right winger Adam Gaudette of Braintree, Massachusetts to a two-year deal worth $4 million. He previously played four seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, two seasons each with the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators and one season with the St. Louis Blues. Last season in Ottawa, he had 19 goals and seven assists for 26 points in 81 games.

2) Christian Dvorak

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed center Christian Dvorak of Palos Heights, Illinois to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million. He previously spent five seasons with the Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens. Last season, Dvorak had 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points in 82 games in Montreal.

1) James van Riemsdyk

The Detroit Red Wings have signed left winger James van Riemsdyk of Middletown, New Jersey to a one-year deal worth $1 million. He previously spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and one season each with the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets. This past season, van Riemsdyk had 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points in 71 games in Columbus.