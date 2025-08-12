The Major League Baseball players of the week were announced on Monday for the period between August 4 to August 10, and remarkably two rookies were chosen. They were Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Isaac Collins of Maple Grove, Minnesota in the National League, and Minnesota Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall of Watsonville, California in the American League.

Isaac Collins

Collins batted .476 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. During six games, 21 at bats and 26 plate appearances, he scored six runs, and had 10 hits, two doubles, one triple, one stolen base, three walks, 20 total bases, an on base percentage of .577, and a slugging percentage of .952.

The Brewers were 6-0 during the week as Milwaukee swept the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. They have the best record in baseball at 74 wins and 44 losses.

Collins had a home run in a 3-1 Brewers win over the Braves on August 4, a triple in a 7-2 Brewers win over the Braves on August 5, a double and stolen base in a 5-4 Brewers win over the Braves on August 6, and double and home run in a 7-6 Brewers win over the Mets on August 10.

For the season, Collins is batting .297 with eight home runs and 40 runs batted in. During 97 games, 273 at bats, and 321 plate appearances, Collins has scored 47 runs and had 81 hits, 14 doubles, three triples, 13 stolen bases, 40 walks, 125 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .297 and a slugging percentage of .458.

The sacrifice bunts came in two Brewers wins. The first came in a 5-2 Brewers win over the Twins on May 18 and the second came in a 10-6 Brewers win over the Colorado Rockies on June 27. The sacrifice fly came in a 9-0 Brewers win over the Twins on June 21.

Luke Keaschall

Keaschall batted .455 with two home runs and 10 runs batted in. During five games, 22 at bats and 22 plate appearances, he scored two runs and had 10 hits, three doubles, 19 total bases, an on base percentage of .455 and a slugging percentage of .864. Keaschall had a home run in a 6-3 Twins win over the Detroit Tigers on August 5, two doubles in a 9-4 Twins win over the Tigers on August 6, and one double and one home run in a 5-3 Twins win over the Kansas City Royals on August 10.

For the season, Keaschall is batting .386 with two home runs and 12 runs batted in. During 13 games, 44 at bats and 51 plate appearances, he scored six runs and had 17 hits, six doubles, five stolen bases, five walks, 29 total bases, an on base percentage of .471 and a slugging percentage of .659.