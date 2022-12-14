MLB News and Rumors

Twins sign catcher Christian Vazquez to a three-year deal

Jeremy Freeborn
Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox
On Monday we saw two high-profile catchers involved in a blockbuster trade (Sean Murphy from Oakland to Atlanta and all-star William Contreras from Atlanta to Milwaukee), and a third high-profile catcher win big in the free agent market. On Sunday, the Minnesota Twins signed Christian Vazquez of Bayamon, Puerto Rico to a three-year deal worth $30 million. The Twins become the third Major League Baseball team that Vazquez has played for as he previously played eight seasons for the Boston Red Sox and one season with the Houston Astros.

2022 Statistics

In 2022, Vazquez shared his time with the Red Sox and Astros. He was traded from Boston to Houston on August 1, 2022 for two minor leaguers. In 119 games (84 with the Red Sox and 35 with the Astros), Vazquez batted .274 with nine home runs and 52 runs batted in. During 398 at bats and 426 plate appearances, he scored 41 runs, and had 23 doubles, one stolen base, 22 walks, 159 total bases, and three sacrifice flies. Vazquez’s lone stolen base of 2022 came in a 7-6 Red Sox loss to the Seattle Mariners on June 11. Ironically in a game where the Red Sox got completely destroyed 28-5 by the Toronto Blue Jays on July 22, Vazquez hit two home runs.

Career Statistics

In 733 games, Vazquez has batted .261 with 55 home runs and 276 runs batted in. During 2633 plate appearances and 2433 at bats, he has scored 283 runs and had 636 hits, 127 doubles, five triples, 28 stolen bases, 163 walks, 938 total bases, eight sacrifice bunts, and 15 sacrifice flies. Vazquez has an on base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .386.

Two-time World Series Champion

Twice Vazquez has won a World Series. The first time with the Red Sox in 2018, as the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. The second time this past season with the Astros, as Houston beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. In 31 playoff games, Vazquez is batting .250 with two home runs and 11 runs batted in.

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Twins
