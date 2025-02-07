Twins sign outfielder Harrison Bader

The Minnesota Twins have signed outfielder Harrison Bader of Bronxville, New York to a one-year deal according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors on Wednesday. The terms of the deal are for one year and $6.25 million.

Who has Bader played for?

Bader is joining his fifth Major League Baseball team. He has previously played six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2017 to 2022), two seasons with the New York Yankees (2022 and 2023), one season with the Cincinnati Reds (2023), and one season with the New York Mets (2024).

Bader’s 2024 MLB Statistics

This past season, Bader batted .236 with 12 home runs and 51 runs batted in with the Mets. During 143 games, 402 at bats and 437 plate appearances, he scored 57 runs, and had 95 hits, 19 doubles, 17 stolen bases, 21 walks, 150 total bases, six sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .284 and a slugging percentage of .373.

On April 19, 2024, Bader had a season-high and tied a career-high for most hits in a game with four. On April, he had one double and three singles in a 9-4 Mets win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 19. The only other time Bader had four hits in a game came on September 25, 2021 in an 8-5 Cardinals win over the Chicago Cubs. Bader had one double, two singles and one home run.

On July 12, Bader hit two home runs in a game for the second time in his career. He accomplished the feat in a 7-6 Mets win over the Colorado Rockies. The first time came on September 15, 2019 in a 7-6 Cardinals loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Strong defensive outfielder

In 2021, his last full year with the Cardinals, Bader won the 2021 Golden Glove Award for the outfield. He only had four errors in 251 chances. Bader had eight assists and created four double plays. The other two National League gold glove winners in 2021 were Adam Duvall and Canadian Tyler O’Neill.