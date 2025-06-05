Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez of Cabimas, Venezuela is out long term with a right shoulder strain. According to Matthew Leach of mlb.com, the specific injury is a grade two strain, and Lopez, who has been an All-Star in the past, is expected to be gone two to three months as a result.

When did Lopez get hurt?

Lopez suffered discomfort in his shoulder on Tuesday according to R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports. Lopez pitched five innings in a 10-3 Twins win over the Athletics. Lopez pitched well enough and long enough to record the victory. He only gave up two earned runs in five innings of work, and gave up four hits, and three walks, to go along with four strikeouts. Of the 72 pitches, Lopez had 43 strikes.

Lopez in 2025

Lopez pitched 11 games and had a record of five wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.82. In 60 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 51 hits, 19 earned runs, five home runs, and 14 walks, to go along with 61 strikeouts, three quality starts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.07.

Lopez had three exceptional performances for Minnesota in 2025. He only gave up one earned run in seven innings, and struck out five in a 6-1 Twins win over the Chicago White Sox on April 2, struck out 11 in five innings in a 9-1 Twins win over the Baltimore Orioles on May 6, and threw six shutout innings in a 7-0 Twins win over the Milwaukee Brewers on May 17.

All-Star in 2023

Two years ago Lopez was an American League All-Star while with the Twins. He had a record of 11 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 3.66. Lopez had 234 strikeouts compared to 176 hits allowed, 79 earned runs allowed, 24 home runs allowed, and 48 walks allowed, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.16.