MLB News and Rumors

Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez out long term with a shoulder strain

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26306761_168396541_lowres-2

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez of Cabimas, Venezuela is out long term with a right shoulder strain. According to Matthew Leach of mlb.com, the specific injury is a grade two strain, and Lopez, who has been an All-Star in the past, is expected to be gone two to three months as a result.

When did Lopez get hurt?

Lopez suffered discomfort in his shoulder on Tuesday according to R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports. Lopez pitched five innings in a 10-3 Twins win over the Athletics. Lopez pitched well enough and long enough to record the victory. He only gave up two earned runs in five innings of work, and gave up four hits, and three walks, to go along with four strikeouts. Of the 72 pitches, Lopez had 43 strikes.

Lopez in 2025

Lopez pitched 11 games and had a record of five wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.82. In 60 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 51 hits, 19 earned runs, five home runs, and 14 walks, to go along with 61 strikeouts, three quality starts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.07.

Lopez had three exceptional performances for Minnesota in 2025. He only gave up one earned run in seven innings, and struck out five in a 6-1 Twins win over the Chicago White Sox on April 2, struck out 11 in five innings in a 9-1 Twins win over the Baltimore Orioles on May 6, and threw six shutout innings in a 7-0 Twins win over the Milwaukee Brewers on May 17.

All-Star in 2023

Two years ago Lopez was an American League All-Star while with the Twins. He had a record of 11 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 3.66. Lopez had 234 strikeouts compared to 176 hits allowed, 79 earned runs allowed, 24 home runs allowed, and 48 walks allowed, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.16.

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Twins
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26306761_168396541_lowres-2

Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez out long term with a shoulder strain

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24129182_168396541_lowres-2
Giants sign first baseman Dominic Smith
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26285460_168396541_lowres-2
Kris Bubic and Robbie Ray named MLB Pitchers of the Month for May
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 4 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge named MLB Players of the month for May
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 4 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24431691_168396541_lowres-2
Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter hits three home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 3 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Christian Yelich
Cal Raleigh, Junior Caminero, Christian Yelich named MLB Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 3 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26183703_168396541_lowres-2
Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver done in 2025 with torn UCL
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 1 2025
More News
Arrow to top