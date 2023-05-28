Twitter Goes Crazy After Celtics Stun Heat In game 6 with Late Tip to Force Historic Game 7

The Celtics have forced a historic game 7

In the realm of NBA history, no team has ever managed to overcome an 0-3 deficit in a playoff series. The odds were stacked against the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics as they faced this daunting challenge against the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. However, the Celtics defied expectations by stringing together two consecutive victories, reigniting the series and forcing a crucial Game 6 showdown in Miami. The win in game 6 was incredible.

DERRICK WHITE FOR THE WIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/hinMigekhp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 28, 2023

Epic Game 7 Looms

The Celtics have refused to surrender quietly, but their journey is far from over. In order to secure a spot in the NBA Finals, they must win two more games. Waiting for the victor of this series is the top-seeded Denver Nuggets from the Western Conference, with the Finals scheduled to commence on June 1. Initially, the Miami Heat surged to a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, displaying their remarkable postseason prowess as an eighth-seeded team. After a dominant performance in Game 3, it seemed like the Heat were on an unstoppable path to the NBA Finals.

However, the tides turned dramatically in Game 4. With 0.1 seconds remaining, Derrick White scored on a putback, propelling the Celtics to a narrow 104-103 victory. This win put them on the cusp of achieving the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history—a feat accomplished by only three other teams in league history, all of whom ultimately lost Game 7 on the road. Nonetheless, the Celtics have the advantage of returning to their home court for the decisive Game 7, offering them a shot at making history. The much-anticipated Game 7 is scheduled to take place on Monday night.

Full Celtic’s Team Effort in Game

Jayson Tatum’s 31-point performance, combined with Jaylen Brown’s 26 points and Marcus Smart’s 21 points, propelled the Celtics to this impressive comeback. The resilient Celtics are now vying for a chance to face the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals, which are slated to commence on Thursday.

On the Heat’s side, Jimmy Butler’s crucial free throws with 3.0 seconds left gave Miami a one-point lead. Smart attempted a three-pointer in the final moments, but White secured the rebound and scored as time expired, sealing the Celtics’ victory, and now we have an epic game 7 coming up in Boston. Twitter went wild after the game-winner.

DWHITE!!!!!!!! Wowowowwoow 😱 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) May 28, 2023

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 whattt — Royce O’Neale (@BucketsONeale00) May 28, 2023

OMG — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) May 28, 2023

Miami’s Slide Continues

Butler contributed 24 points, and Caleb Martin added 21 for the Heat, who are aiming to emulate the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to reach the NBA Finals. Surprisingly, the Heat have now lost three games in the span of a week, matching the total number of losses they had in their first 14 playoff games, during which they eliminated the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 5 seed New York Knicks, before establishing what seemed like an insurmountable 3-0 lead over the Celtics.

The Celtics have exhibited their prowess in the Eastern Conference finals in Miami, winning five of their last six games at the venue. This includes last season’s Game 7 victory over the Heat, propelling the Celtics to the NBA Finals. While that particular encounter marked the end of the Heat’s season, this time around, Miami still has a chance to salvage its campaign.

In the history of best-of-seven playoff series, the Heat became the 151st team to hold a 3-0 series lead. Remarkably, the previous 150 teams managed to close out their opponents and secure the series’ victory. However, the Celtics have made it abundantly clear that they have different intentions, determined to rewrite the narrative and overcome this seemingly insurmountable deficit.