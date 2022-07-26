The only active female tennis player with her own signature shoe, Coco Gauff is set to drop her New Balance CoCo CG1s at the end of next month.

Bringing the '90s vibe back, Gauff displayed her CG1s in the "Pompey" colorway during an exhibition game at the Atlanta Open.

Coco Gauff debuted her 1st New Balance signature shoe — the Coco CG1 — at the Atlanta Open. 👀👀 Design is inspired by ‘90s styling and features a quote from her father Corey on the toe:

“You can change the world with your racket.” pic.twitter.com/IOUiFOHcsY — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 25, 2022

The 90's vibe shoe will be the first retail accessible tennis shoe with a carbon fiber plate, known as Energy Arc Technology.

The 90’s vibe shoe will be the first retail accessible tennis shoe with a carbon fiber plate, known as Energy Arc Technology. The combination of the plate and FuelCell foam gives way to a super responsive feel that is also light and comfortable, according to Gauff.

Georgia's own Coco Gauff debuted her 1st New Balance the Coco "CG1" at the Atlanta Open. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pbSJYaANH9 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) July 25, 2022

.@CocoGauff is getting her own sneaker, the @newbalance Coco CG1! She becomes the only current women’s tennis player with a signature shoe of her own 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sFpu0lDcBB — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) July 26, 2022

These are sweeeeet — Blake Bolden (@SportBlake) July 25, 2022

Coco CG1 🔥@CocoGauff becomes the only active women's tennis player with a signature shoe… and she's only 18 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aMnA6cViTH — Gaming Society (@GamingSociety) July 25, 2022

New Balance Drops Coco CG1 on August 26

The Coco CG1s becomes only the second signature tennis shoe to be dropped by an active player. Gauff joins Roger Federer as the only other player in history to have their own signature shoe.

While it’s been two years in the making, the technologically forward tennis shoe drops on August 26 and will reportedly retail for $170, according to sources.

There are multiple colorways that are coming for the CG1s, including a US open edition that won’t be revealed until the end of the month along with Slam and classic colorways.

🚨: @CocoGauff debuts her new signature shoe, the NB Coco CG1, at the Atlanta Open. 🔥 👟 🎾 #madeforthew | @newbalance pic.twitter.com/ZXRKhfqQ19 — Made for the W (@madeforthew) July 25, 2022

NB Coco CG1 Pays Respects to Her Parents

According to reports, Gauff was involved in the entire process, testing different prototypes from top to bottom and providing feedback for her debut shoes.

The rising tennis superstar decided to use her shoes to celebrate her future rather than the past, bringing inspiration from her parents along the way.

The signature shoe will feature a basketball on the left heel and a track spike on the right side to pay homage to her parent’s collegiate sports.

On the toe, the New Balance CG1s will also have a quote from her dad saying “You can change the world with your racket” while the left toe will mark the coordinates of Pompey Park, the place Gauff grew up playing tennis.