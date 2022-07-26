Tennis News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts As Coco Gauff Debuts Signature New Balance Coco CG1 Shoes

Gia Nguyen
The only active female tennis player with her own signature shoe, Coco Gauff is set to drop her New Balance CoCo CG1s at the end of next month.

Bringing the ‘90s vibe back, Gauff displayed her CG1s in the “Pompey” colorway during an exhibition game at the Atlanta Open.

The 90’s vibe shoe will be the first retail accessible tennis shoe with a carbon fiber plate, known as Energy Arc Technology. The combination of the plate and FuelCell foam gives way to a super responsive feel that is also light and comfortable, according to Gauff.

Check out some of the top reactions to Gauff’s signature tennis shoe below.

New Balance Drops Coco CG1 on August 26

The Coco CG1s becomes only the second signature tennis shoe to be dropped by an active player. Gauff joins Roger Federer as the only other player in history to have their own signature shoe.

While it’s been two years in the making, the technologically forward tennis shoe drops on August 26 and will reportedly retail for $170, according to sources.

There are multiple colorways that are coming for the CG1s, including a US open edition that won’t be revealed until the end of the month along with Slam and classic colorways.

NB Coco CG1 Pays Respects to Her Parents

According to reports, Gauff was involved in the entire process, testing different prototypes from top to bottom and providing feedback for her debut shoes.

The rising tennis superstar decided to use her shoes to celebrate her future rather than the past, bringing inspiration from her parents along the way.

The signature shoe will feature a basketball on the left heel and a track spike on the right side to pay homage to her parent’s collegiate sports.

On the toe, the New Balance CG1s will also have a quote from her dad saying “You can change the world with your racket” while the left toe will mark the coordinates of Pompey Park, the place Gauff grew up playing tennis.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
