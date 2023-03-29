Forty-eight of the nation’s top senior boys and girls basketball players assembled in Houston on Tuesday for the star-studded McDonald’s All-American Games.
The atmosphere proved to be electric …
McDonald’s All-American Game 🏀👀#WhereHypeBecomesLegacy pic.twitter.com/FRTwzthspT
— Matt Babcock (@MattBabcock11) March 29, 2023
McDonald’s All-American Games Were Family Affairs
Leading Team East to a 109-106 victory over Team West was third-generation playmaker DJ Wagner, who capped the boys’ game with a highlight slam dunk. Wagner, one of four Kentucky recruits appearing in the showcase, scored 19 second-half points and added three assists, earning the Most Valuable Player award …
#McDAAG MVP 🤩
DJ Wagner's got next. pic.twitter.com/maPykk0zIJ
— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 29, 2023
Remember his father, Dajuan? He is a former shooting guard who played college ball at Memphis and in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors …
DJ WAGNER IS YOUR MCDONALD'S ALL-AMERICAN GAME MVP
Don't forget how electric his dad Dajuan was on the court! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/af0prnu8Er
— Hoops Videos (@HoopsVids) March 29, 2023
How about his grandfather, Milt? He starred at Louisville before being drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round in 1986 …
Flashback to 1983: Louisville beats UK in OT to punch a trip to Final 4 🥊
Lancaster Gordon led the scoring with 24. Milt Wagner had 18, Rodney McCray had 15, and Charles Jones had 12. #BeatUK pic.twitter.com/vSPXwQd4r9
— CardsGonePro (@CardsGonePro) December 28, 2018
When it comes to modern basketball royalty, King James held center court (from the front row) …
LeBron greeting Jada Williams at the McDonald’s All American game pic.twitter.com/HJP5SPpPJq
— Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) March 29, 2023
LeBron James’ son, Bronny, also was a star attraction, connecting on five of eight 3-pointers …
Bronny James full McDonald's All American Game highlights, 5 threes.#McDonaldsAllAmerican pic.twitter.com/mEFRiMS37x
— Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) March 29, 2023
Hannah Hidalgo, JuJu Watkins Provide Highlights
The girls’ game proved to be a scoring spree as Team West outlasted Team East, 110-102. In the highest-scoring girls’ game in McDonald’s history, co-MVPs Hannah Hidalgo (26 points, eight steals and five assists) and JuJu Watkins (25 points, five rebounds and five steals) led the way, right up until the final buzzer …
Team West takes the McDonald's All-American Game 🙌
This was the highest scoring girls' game in @McDAAG
history 😤 pic.twitter.com/LuMANK8h6W
— ESPN (@espn) March 29, 2023
The players may still be in high school but, in the modern game, that means they were out to improve their brands …
The top 10 On3 NIL Valuations in tonight's McDonald's All-American Game 👀
More from @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/LWnL9kWdUG pic.twitter.com/rs728jiMgb
— On3 NIL (@On3NIL) March 28, 2023