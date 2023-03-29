Forty-eight of the nation’s top senior boys and girls basketball players assembled in Houston on Tuesday for the star-studded McDonald’s All-American Games.

The atmosphere proved to be electric …

McDonald’s All-American Games Were Family Affairs

Leading Team East to a 109-106 victory over Team West was third-generation playmaker DJ Wagner, who capped the boys’ game with a highlight slam dunk. Wagner, one of four Kentucky recruits appearing in the showcase, scored 19 second-half points and added three assists, earning the Most Valuable Player award …

Remember his father, Dajuan? He is a former shooting guard who played college ball at Memphis and in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors …

DJ WAGNER IS YOUR MCDONALD'S ALL-AMERICAN GAME MVP Don't forget how electric his dad Dajuan was on the court! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/af0prnu8Er — Hoops Videos (@HoopsVids) March 29, 2023

How about his grandfather, Milt? He starred at Louisville before being drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round in 1986 …

Flashback to 1983: Louisville beats UK in OT to punch a trip to Final 4 🥊 Lancaster Gordon led the scoring with 24. Milt Wagner had 18, Rodney McCray had 15, and Charles Jones had 12. #BeatUK pic.twitter.com/vSPXwQd4r9 — CardsGonePro (@CardsGonePro) December 28, 2018

When it comes to modern basketball royalty, King James held center court (from the front row) …

LeBron greeting Jada Williams at the McDonald’s All American game pic.twitter.com/HJP5SPpPJq — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) March 29, 2023

LeBron James’ son, Bronny, also was a star attraction, connecting on five of eight 3-pointers …

Hannah Hidalgo, JuJu Watkins Provide Highlights

The girls’ game proved to be a scoring spree as Team West outlasted Team East, 110-102. In the highest-scoring girls’ game in McDonald’s history, co-MVPs Hannah Hidalgo (26 points, eight steals and five assists) and JuJu Watkins (25 points, five rebounds and five steals) led the way, right up until the final buzzer …

Team West takes the McDonald's All-American Game 🙌 This was the highest scoring girls' game in @McDAAG

history 😤 pic.twitter.com/LuMANK8h6W — ESPN (@espn) March 29, 2023

The players may still be in high school but, in the modern game, that means they were out to improve their brands …

The top 10 On3 NIL Valuations in tonight's McDonald's All-American Game 👀 More from @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/LWnL9kWdUG pic.twitter.com/rs728jiMgb — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) March 28, 2023