Twitter Reacts To 2023 McDonald’s All-American Prep Basketball Games

Jeff Hawkins
Forty-eight of the nation’s top senior boys and girls basketball players assembled in Houston on Tuesday for the star-studded McDonald’s All-American Games.

The atmosphere proved to be electric …

McDonald’s All-American Games Were Family Affairs

Leading Team East to a 109-106 victory over Team West was third-generation playmaker DJ Wagner, who capped the boys’ game with a highlight slam dunk. Wagner, one of four Kentucky recruits appearing in the showcase, scored 19 second-half points and added three assists, earning the Most Valuable Player award …

Remember his father, Dajuan? He is a former shooting guard who played college ball at Memphis and in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors  …

How about his grandfather, Milt? He starred at Louisville before being drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round in 1986 …

When it comes to modern basketball royalty, King James held center court (from the front row) …

LeBron James’ son, Bronny, also was a star attraction, connecting on five of eight 3-pointers …

Hannah Hidalgo, JuJu Watkins Provide Highlights

The girls’ game proved to be a scoring spree as Team West outlasted Team East, 110-102. In the highest-scoring girls’ game in McDonald’s history, co-MVPs Hannah Hidalgo (26 points, eight steals and five assists) and JuJu Watkins (25 points, five rebounds and five steals) led the way, right up until the final buzzer …

The players may still be in high school but, in the modern game, that means they were out to improve their brands …

McDonald's All-American Game
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
