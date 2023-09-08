NFL News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To Detroit Lions Opening NFL Season With Big Upset Over Defending Super Bowl-Champion Kansas City Chiefs

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Lions beat cheifs in season opener (1)

The Detroit Lions took center stage, attempting to crash the NFL’s inner circle of Super Bowl contenders. The franchise with no playoff wins since Jan. 5, 1992, suddenly evolved into preseason’s new, hot team.

The Lions remained trendy with a gritty 21-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs before a sold-out Geha Field at Arrowhead on Thursday night.

As NFL season openers go …

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs were presented with their championship rings Thursday. Does anyone have an extra pair of sunglasses? …

New stadium art …

A preview of things to come? …

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took his first hit before the opening kickoff …

True road warriors …

Chief hold out …

As Chris Jones sat in the stands, his teammates followed their true leader …

The big cat …

Around the time of the NFL’s season-opening kickoff, history-making news broke …

It didn’t take long for Lions coach Dan Campbell to call for his first big risky coaching decision of 2023 …

Campbell’s risky fourth-down call led to the Lions striking first in 2023 …

The Chiefs returned the favor on their next possession …

The Lions committed the first red-zone turnover of 2023 …

Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie caused a career first …

A former pro LB can sense young talent, especially when Lions’ Brian Branch became the first defender to intercept Mahomes in six season-opening games. In his previous five, he totaled 1,542 passing yards, 18 TD passes, 0 interceptions and a 136.9 passer rating …

Lions fans are hungry …

But not as hungry as Nick Bolton …

The Lions with the lead late …

Playing with a purpose …

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney may want to call in sick when the team is scheduled to review the game film …

The final push …

“Not the same ol’ Lions” …

Topics  
Chiefs Lions NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
carolina panthers off. cooridnator thomas brown speaks to bryce young (1)

Rookie Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown Opens Up About Carolina Panthers’ ‘O’, Start of NFL Season

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  30min
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Signs Five-Year Extension, Becomes Highest Paid Player In NFL
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney
Everygame Offering 100% Bonus Up To $500 – Bet NFL Chiefs -4
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Out For Kickoff Game vs. Lions
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady Signs With Delta Airlines As A Strategic Advisor
Tom Brady Signs With Delta Airlines As A Strategic Advisor
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Bovada Offers $750 NFL Betting Bonus & Promo Code For Week 1
Bovada Offers $750 NFL Betting Bonus & Promo Code For Week 1
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
BetUS Offers Best Lions vs Chiefs Odds With Underdog Priced at +200
BetUS Offers Best Lions vs Chiefs Odds With Underdog Priced at +200
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  9h
More News
Arrow to top