The Detroit Lions took center stage, attempting to crash the NFL’s inner circle of Super Bowl contenders. The franchise with no playoff wins since Jan. 5, 1992, suddenly evolved into preseason’s new, hot team.
The Lions remained trendy with a gritty 21-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs before a sold-out Geha Field at Arrowhead on Thursday night.
As NFL season openers go …
oh what a glorious day
The Super Bowl champion Chiefs were presented with their championship rings Thursday. Does anyone have an extra pair of sunglasses? …
Ring secured. Banner drops tonight. 🏆
New stadium art …
There's a new banner in Kansas City 🏆
A preview of things to come? …
Video: Patrick Mahomes warming up, getting to face the Lions without Travis Kelce.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took his first hit before the opening kickoff …
BREAKING: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is OUT for the Lions game. He won't play after all despite testing his knee.
He won’t play after all despite testing his knee. pic.twitter.com/KwYMydKj5e
True road warriors …
#OnePride is out here in KC‼️
Chief hold out …
Here's Chris Jones watching the game as a fan instead of playing during his hold out
As Chris Jones sat in the stands, his teammates followed their true leader …
The reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes leads his team onto the field
The big cat …
KC⚡️DC
Around the time of the NFL’s season-opening kickoff, history-making news broke …
Bengals, QB Joe Burrow agree to new 5-year, $275M deal.
It didn’t take long for Lions coach Dan Campbell to call for his first big risky coaching decision of 2023 …
Lions with the FAKE PUNT inside their own 20. Dan Campbell is a gift to NFL fans
Campbell’s risky fourth-down call led to the Lions striking first in 2023 …
First score of the NFL season belongs to Amon-Ra St. Brown
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023
The Chiefs returned the favor on their next possession …
First NFL game, first TD for Rashee Rice!
The Lions committed the first red-zone turnover of 2023 …
Chiefs force a fumble in the redzone. Chiefs ball 5 minutes left in the first half.
Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie caused a career first …
That fumble was the first fumble of Marvin Jones' Career.
A former pro LB can sense young talent, especially when Lions’ Brian Branch became the first defender to intercept Mahomes in six season-opening games. In his previous five, he totaled 1,542 passing yards, 18 TD passes, 0 interceptions and a 136.9 passer rating …
My defensive rookie of the year pick just got a pick 6 - Brian Branch
Lions fans are hungry …
BRIAN BRANCH PICK SIX!!!!!!!!!!!!!
But not as hungry as Nick Bolton …
Nick Bolton made David Montgomery look like a child
The Lions with the lead late …
DAVID MONTGOMERY PUTS THE LIONS IN THE LEAD
Playing with a purpose …
Josh Paschal was not fooled 😤
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney may want to call in sick when the team is scheduled to review the game film …
Kadarius Toney… BRUTAL 🥴
pic.twitter.com/kSrVQDXYmI
The final push …
All. Grit.
“Not the same ol’ Lions” …
FINAL: The Lions open the 2023 season with a victory.
