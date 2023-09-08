The Detroit Lions took center stage, attempting to crash the NFL’s inner circle of Super Bowl contenders. The franchise with no playoff wins since Jan. 5, 1992, suddenly evolved into preseason’s new, hot team.

The Lions remained trendy with a gritty 21-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs before a sold-out Geha Field at Arrowhead on Thursday night.

As NFL season openers go …

oh what a glorious day pic.twitter.com/EWLLyjAGEv — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 7, 2023

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs were presented with their championship rings Thursday. Does anyone have an extra pair of sunglasses? …

New stadium art …

A preview of things to come? …

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took his first hit before the opening kickoff …

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is OUT for the #Lions game, per @Schultz_Report He won’t play after all despite testing his knee. pic.twitter.com/KwYMydKj5e — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 7, 2023

True road warriors …

Chief hold out …

Here’s Chris Jones watching the game as a fan instead of playing during his hold out 📷https://t.co/S9Ipcte2Az pic.twitter.com/c01XstrzfX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2023

As Chris Jones sat in the stands, his teammates followed their true leader …

The big cat …

Around the time of the NFL’s season-opening kickoff, history-making news broke …

It didn’t take long for Lions coach Dan Campbell to call for his first big risky coaching decision of 2023 …

Lions with the FAKE PUNT inside their own 20. Dan Campbell is a gift to NFL fans😂

pic.twitter.com/cT4FEGltog — CJSSports (@CJSSports_) September 8, 2023

Campbell’s risky fourth-down call led to the Lions striking first in 2023 …

The Chiefs returned the favor on their next possession …

The Lions committed the first red-zone turnover of 2023 …

#Chiefs force a fumble in the redzone. Chiefs ball 5 minutes left in the first half.pic.twitter.com/CysXydBfcj — BSGsports (@BSGsportsmedia) September 8, 2023

Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie caused a career first …

A former pro LB can sense young talent, especially when Lions’ Brian Branch became the first defender to intercept Mahomes in six season-opening games. In his previous five, he totaled 1,542 passing yards, 18 TD passes, 0 interceptions and a 136.9 passer rating …

My defensive rookie of the year pick just got a pick 6 #RollTide Brian Branch @TheMillersEdge pic.twitter.com/eQcZOXRQN7 — Corey Miller (@PASTOROFPAIN57) September 8, 2023

Lions fans are hungry …

BRIAN BRANCH PICK SIX!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1uMmeg4aOp — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) September 8, 2023

But not as hungry as Nick Bolton …

Nick Bolton made David Montgomery look like a child pic.twitter.com/wn5i4vcjYf — Postgame Tailgate (@PostgameTG) September 8, 2023

The Lions with the lead late …

Playing with a purpose …

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney may want to call in sick when the team is scheduled to review the game film …

The final push …

“Not the same ol’ Lions” …