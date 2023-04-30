For the 88th time, the NFL staged a draft party. Each event seems to get bigger and bigger and bigger. This year was no different, beginning in prime time Thursday night and ending Sunday evening. What did fans experience? Try a whole range of emotions and a whole lotta Mel Kiper Jr. …

Forty years of drafts on ESPN for the legendary Mel Kiper Jr. pic.twitter.com/hRfnM1WvoF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2023

The Carolina Panthers opened the festivities by drafting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick …

Let the confetti fly 🎉 pic.twitter.com/p6nJL3Rr4G — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 29, 2023

The Green Bay Packers ended up compiling this year’s best draft class, according to Pro Football Network …

The Best of the Best. There were several "A" graded team drafts in 2023 but it was the #Packers who earn the #PFN365 Best Draft Class award!#NFLDraft Hub ➡️ https://t.co/9ojRIs3h6g pic.twitter.com/kA1g7Zyrsv — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 30, 2023

But there were other winners, too …

Important news: the #NFLDraft KC Smoke Show Champion is …. Slaps. Barely defeats Joe’s and Chef J’s. pic.twitter.com/xvCuPqTi84 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 29, 2023

Sometimes history is made during the NFL Draft …

Other times the draft can prove to be a family affair …

Chris Vaughn: “This is Dad. …You want to come to work with me next week?”

Deuce Vaughn: “I wouldn’t mind that at all.” Special moment between father and son in Cowboys’ draft room during sixth round. Video via @dallascowboys. pic.twitter.com/L2aChgjcpC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 30, 2023

And new milestones are experienced …

The great Norm Hitzges announces his 10,000th pick in the NFL Draft! From 1986-Present. What a feat. What a legend. You're the best, Norm. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/NhoFjdEPcc — Ben Coker (@BenCoker3) April 29, 2023

Then there are times when the draft can prove to be dog-eat-dog …

Emotions can run rampant. Especially when a team fails to address a glaring roster need …

With the deepest draft for TE in NFL history we didn’t event take one. pic.twitter.com/Ae2GXuBKB9 — ⚡️#1 can you do something for me!⚡️ (@gabriel_5718) April 29, 2023

And when NFL dreams are finally realized …

This is what it means for 🇨🇦@chasebrown____ to experience his dream coming true.👏#NFLDraftWatch the Browns’ incredible journey to the NFL here: https://t.co/cigA5wbhtw pic.twitter.com/NN3AmtQTQN — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 29, 2023

After 259 draftees secured their professional goals by hearing their names called during the April extravaganza, there were hundreds more of undrafted broken hearts. Stay strong …

In the end, it all came down to the final pick, Mr. Irrelevant …

Kansas City put on a good show …

Grand total of attendance for all 3 days of the #NFLDraft was 312k!

Kansas City showed out and represented #ChiefsKingdom 🔥pic.twitter.com/KDzy76qFdp — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) April 29, 2023

Just wait until the traveling draft circus hits Detroit next April 25-27 …

Detroit is officially on the clock for the 2024 NFL Draft. 👀#OnePride pic.twitter.com/XVth95aOWr — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 29, 2023