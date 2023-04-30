NFL News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To Emotional NFL Draft 2023: Good, Bad and Mr. Irrelevant

Jeff Hawkins
For the 88th time, the NFL staged a draft party. Each event seems to get bigger and bigger and bigger. This year was no different, beginning in prime time Thursday night and ending Sunday evening. What did fans experience? Try a whole range of emotions and a whole lotta Mel Kiper Jr. …

The Carolina Panthers opened the festivities by drafting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick …

The Green Bay Packers ended up compiling this year’s best draft class, according to Pro Football Network …

But there were other winners, too …

Sometimes history is made during the NFL Draft …

Other times the draft can prove to be a family affair …

And new milestones are experienced …

Then there are times when the draft can prove to be dog-eat-dog …

Emotions can run rampant. Especially when a team fails to address a glaring roster need …

And when NFL dreams are finally realized …

After 259 draftees secured their professional goals by hearing their names called during the April extravaganza, there were hundreds more of undrafted broken hearts. Stay strong …

In the end, it all came down to the final pick, Mr. Irrelevant …

Kansas City put on a good show …

Just wait until the traveling draft circus hits Detroit next April 25-27 …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
