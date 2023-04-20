While they are still juniors in high school, prized recruits for Michigan and Ohio State are already putting their stamp on one of college football’s top rivalries.

Ohio State’s four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore fired the first online volley, responding to Tuesday’s tweet by On3.com’s Hayes Fawcett …

As of now, Michigan & Ohio State hold arguably the best OL classes, with 4 commitments each. Which OL group are you taking?🤔 Ohio State:

-4-Star IOL Ian Moore

-4-Star OT Deontae Armstrong

-4-Star OT Devontae Armstrong

-3-Star IOL Marc Nave OR Michigan:

-4-Star OT Andrew… — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 19, 2023

Ian Moore On Deleted Twitter Post: ‘Hate To Start Beef’

In a tweet that’s now deleted, Moore responded to Fawcett by suggesting the Wolverines are locking up front-line players the Buckeyes would rather pass on.

“C’mon now,” Moore tweeted. “Hate to start beef but two of those dudes are salty that they didn’t get OSU offers and the other two just didn’t get them. I’ve been to camps with everybody on that list except Marc (Marc’s a dog though) and the Blake kid and I can tell you the Bucks are on top.”

Hate to start a beef?

Well, he succeeded.

Wolverines four-star recruit – and Ohio native – Luke Hamilton replied with a “comical” comeback …

Lemme sit back and grab some popcorn because this is comical😂😂. If you take rankings out the picture @marcnavejr is the best o line commit y’all got. @NateBige let’s get the “you didn’t even have an offer, they didn’t even want you” comments going https://t.co/kDFPsfNLK5 — Luke Ha〽️ilton (@Hammy07422) April 19, 2023

Hamilton isn’t the only native of the Buckeye State to pledge with “that school up North,” joining three-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck …

Quick look at #Michigan’s future offensive line – Luke Hamilton (@Hammy07422) and Ben Roebuck (@Benroebuck75). Two Ohio natives that decided to suit up for the Maize and Blue. IG 📸: luke_hamilton55 pic.twitter.com/XtdeVWChUL — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 13, 2023

Hamilton is also attempting to change the mind of another Ohio native, Maxwell Riley. While 247Sports.com predicts Riley will eventually land with the in-state institution, the Wolverines are beginning to make a late push after extending an offer …

Moore may have started the recent Twitter feud, but a year ago on a recruiting trip to the Big House, his tone was radically different …

Changing face, Moore’s deleted post could have sparked a rivalry inside the rivalry between the incoming linemen. It’s a feud that promises to play out during their senior prep seasons and beyond.

But right now, it’s all online chatter.

Besides, Fawcett’s claim of the Wolverines and Buckeyes possessing the 2024 recruiting cycle’s top two recruiting classes now appears to be yesterday’s news.

Today, following the commitment of three-star Mike Williams, Fawcett announced a new future No. 1 offensive line class, South Carolina …

South Carolina’s 2024 OL class might be the best O-Line Group assembled in the nation right now ‼️ The Gamecocks have commitments from: Josiah Thompson (No. 20 NATL., 2 OT) Kam Pringle (No. 51 NATL., 4 OT) Blake Franks (No. 1 IOL in SC) Mike Williams (No. 3 OT in MD) They… pic.twitter.com/OHNFv4ipp0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 19, 2023

Who will be anointed tomorrow?