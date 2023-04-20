College Football

Twitter Reacts To Michigan, Ohio State OL Recruits Getting A Head Start On Rivalry By Trash-Talking Online

Jeff Hawkins
While they are still juniors in high school, prized recruits for Michigan and Ohio State are already putting their stamp on one of college football’s top rivalries. 

Ohio State’s four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore fired the first online volley, responding to Tuesday’s tweet by On3.com’s Hayes Fawcett … 

Ian Moore On Deleted Twitter Post: ‘Hate To Start Beef’

In a tweet that’s now deleted, Moore responded to Fawcett by suggesting the Wolverines are locking up front-line players the Buckeyes would rather pass on. 

“C’mon now,” Moore tweeted. “Hate to start beef but two of those dudes are salty that they didn’t get OSU offers and the other two just didn’t get them. I’ve been to camps with everybody on that list except Marc (Marc’s a dog though) and the Blake kid and I can tell you the Bucks are on top.” 

Hate to start a beef?  

Well, he succeeded. 

Wolverines four-star recruit – and Ohio native – Luke Hamilton replied with a “comical” comeback … 

Hamilton isn’t the only native of the Buckeye State to pledge with “that school up North,” joining three-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck …

Hamilton is also attempting to change the mind of another Ohio native, Maxwell Riley. While 247Sports.com predicts Riley will eventually land with the in-state institution, the Wolverines are beginning to make a late push after extending an offer …

Moore may have started the recent Twitter feud, but a year ago on a recruiting trip to the Big House, his tone was radically different …

Changing face, Moore’s deleted post could have sparked a rivalry inside the rivalry between the incoming linemen. It’s a feud that promises to play out during their senior prep seasons and beyond. 

But right now, it’s all online chatter.

Besides, Fawcett’s claim of the Wolverines and Buckeyes possessing the 2024 recruiting cycle’s top two recruiting classes now appears to be yesterday’s news.

Today, following the commitment of three-star Mike Williams, Fawcett announced a new future No. 1 offensive line class, South Carolina …

Who will be anointed tomorrow?

College Football Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes South Carolina Gamecocks
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
