NASCAR News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To NASCAR’s Charlotte Disputes: Bubba Wallace Keeps Flipping the Bird; Denny Hamlin Helps Get Chase Elliott Suspended

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
bubba wallace (23) Michael McDowell (34) at charlotte spring race (1)

After two-plus days of near-constant rain, causing delays for NASCAR premier series events at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The poor weather and long waits must have contributed to foul moods – and short tempers during the Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 on Monday.

Bubba Wallace, attempting to take Ross Chastain’s place as lead circuit villain, was the main culprit Monday. Despite finishing fourth, capping the team’s third consecutive top-five finish, Wallace unleashed rapid-fire criticism of his pit crew on the team radio …

Oh, and he flipped off driver Aric Almirola during the race, leading to an infield confrontation during a rain delay …

The actions led some fans to question Wallace’s maturity level …

Wallace, who was caught flipping the bird during a post-All-Star Race interview with Fox Sports on May 21, replied to Almirola’s concerns …

Too bad, but Wallace’s actions seemed to have overshadowed 23XI Racing’s banner day at Charlotte …

Denny Hamlin had his own concerns, examining data from Chase Elliott’s “retaliation” crash, which took Hamlin out on Lap 186 Monday …

NASCAR officials agreed. Elliott on Tuesday was suspended for one race for turning left “into Hamlin’s right-rear panel …”

With Wallace and Hamlin complaining about Charlotte’s rain-delayed events, Ryan Blaney spoke victoriously after snapping his 59-race winless skid and helping Team Penske sweep Memorial Day weekend events …

Capping the long, wet weekend at Charlotte, Justin Allgaier didn’t have much to say after barely having enough gas to capture the twice-delayed Xfinity Series event late Monday night …

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
split nascar schedule art (1)

NASCAR World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Portland International Raceway Schedules: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers 

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  5h
NASCAR News and Rumors
ryan blaney wins at charlotte spring race (1)
NASCAR 2023: Emotional Ryan Blaney Snaps Winless Skid, Claims Rain-Delayed Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NASCAR News and Rumors
rainy weekend at charlotte motor speedway spring race (1)
Twitter Reacts To Rainy, Emotional NASCAR Weekend At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR fans walk in rain before charlotte 600 at charlotte (1)
NASCAR 2023: Rain Washes Away Coca-Cola 600, Doubleheader Set For Monday At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 28 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
rain washes away xfinity race at charlotte (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup At Charlotte Motor Speedway 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 27 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson in victory lane at north wilkesboro all star race (4)
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Charlotte Motor Speedway  
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 23 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson stock art from north wilkesboro (1)
NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top