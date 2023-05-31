After two-plus days of near-constant rain, causing delays for NASCAR premier series events at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The poor weather and long waits must have contributed to foul moods – and short tempers during the Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 on Monday.

Bubba Wallace, attempting to take Ross Chastain’s place as lead circuit villain, was the main culprit Monday. Despite finishing fourth, capping the team’s third consecutive top-five finish, Wallace unleashed rapid-fire criticism of his pit crew on the team radio …

.@BubbaWallace on the radio after the pit road penalty just now: 🗣️ “All we’re doing is just killing ourselves. We’ll never get a chance to see victory lane if we keep f*cking up.” CC Bootie Barker responded and said he agrees. — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) May 29, 2023

Oh, and he flipped off driver Aric Almirola during the race, leading to an infield confrontation during a rain delay …

Aric Almirola said he wasn’t going to take a cussing from Bubba Wallace after Almirola approached him wondering why he flipped him the bird after Almirola felt Wallace raced him dirty. pic.twitter.com/Z3mPOGE4O0 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 30, 2023

The actions led some fans to question Wallace’s maturity level …

Bubba Walace needs a bumper sticker on the back of all his racecars that says CRYBABY ON BOARD. — devon m. dodson (@devonmdodson) May 30, 2023

Wallace, who was caught flipping the bird during a post-All-Star Race interview with Fox Sports on May 21, replied to Almirola’s concerns …

Bubba Wallace said the exchange with Aric Almirola was just passion and he wasn’t surprised at Almirola’s shove: “When you walk around with two faces, that’s what you get.” pic.twitter.com/Z1kkHIjxCE — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 30, 2023

Too bad, but Wallace’s actions seemed to have overshadowed 23XI Racing’s banner day at Charlotte …

Denny Hamlin had his own concerns, examining data from Chase Elliott’s “retaliation” crash, which took Hamlin out on Lap 186 Monday …

Hamlin showing some data from the crash: https://t.co/4VKXEIjumi — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 29, 2023

NASCAR officials agreed. Elliott on Tuesday was suspended for one race for turning left “into Hamlin’s right-rear panel …”

NEWS: Chase Elliott suspended from the next NASCAR Cup Series Championship event following Monday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. pic.twitter.com/T2wmKOVofW — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 30, 2023

With Wallace and Hamlin complaining about Charlotte’s rain-delayed events, Ryan Blaney spoke victoriously after snapping his 59-race winless skid and helping Team Penske sweep Memorial Day weekend events …

Ryan Blaney describes going into the Charlotte Motor Speedway crowd for his victory celebration a day after Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden did the same thing at Indianapolis after winning the 500. pic.twitter.com/E3ItULeGcG — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 30, 2023

Capping the long, wet weekend at Charlotte, Justin Allgaier didn’t have much to say after barely having enough gas to capture the twice-delayed Xfinity Series event late Monday night …

“I’m speechless.”@J_Allgaier saved enough fuel to take @JRMotorsports back to Victory Lane at home. pic.twitter.com/UtHabVymY7 — Josh Sims (@JoshRSims) May 30, 2023