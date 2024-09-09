NFL News and Rumors

Two former no.1 draft picks battle on opening weekend

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams

The National Football League schedule continues on Sunday with an intriguing battle of former first overall draft picks. The Detroit Lions, quarterbacked by Jared Goff of Novato, California, hosts the Los Angeles Rams, quarterbacked by Matt Stafford of Tampa, Florida.

Ironically Goff and Stafford were drafted by the teams they are facing on Sunday. Goff was drafted first overall by the Rams in the 2016 National Football League Draft out of the University of Southern California. Stafford was drafted first overall by the Lions in the 2009 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia.

Traded for each other

On March 18, 2021, Stafford was traded to the Rams for Goff. In addition to Goff, the Lions received a first round pick in 2022 (selected defensive back Lewis Cine of Port-au-Prince, Haiti), a first round pick in 2023 (offensive lineman Paris Johnson of Cincinnati, Ohio) and a third round pick in 2021 (cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu of Boston, Massachusetts).

Rematch of the NFC Wildcard

The Lions and the Rams faced each other in the NFC Wildcard on January 14. The Lions got the win 24-23. The Lions had two first half touchdown runs from David Montgomery of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton, Georgia. They were never once behind throughout the entire game.

Two other prime week one matchups

There were two other games this weekend where both teams reached the postseason last season. On Thursday night on the opening night of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-20. The game came down to the final play before Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely caught a pass in the end zone, but had part of his foot out of bounds and it was incomplete.

Then on Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 34-29. It was a great Eagles debut for running back Saquon Barkley of The Bronx, New York. Barkley had 24 rushes for 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 23 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
