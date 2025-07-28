Two intriguing National League Series to complete July

As we close out the month of July of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season, there are two very interesting National League series on the schedule. There will be an all-National League Central Division matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, while the New York Mets will be facing the San Diego Padres in southern California.

Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee Brewers

The Cubs and Brewers will be playing at American Family Field this week in Wisconsin. These are the two top teams in the National League Central. They have identical records of 62 wins and 43 losses. The Cubs and Brewers were dominant favourites to win their respective weekend series. The Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on the south side this past weekend. Meanwhile, the Brewers were upset by the Miami Marlins, as they lost two of three games. The Brewers were red hot earlier this month as they won 11 straight games. However, since then they have only won two of their last five games.

The pitching matchup on Monday will be intriguing. The Cubs are going with Matthew Boyd of Bellevue, Washington, who has the second best earned run average in the National League at 2.20. Only Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates has a better ERA of 1.83. The Brewers are countering with their All-Star rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski. Then on Wednesday, the Brewers will go with Freddy Peralta of Moca, Dominican Republic, who leads the Major Leagues with 12 wins.

Offensively, Brewers right fielder Jackson Chourio of Maracaibo, Venezuela is third in the National League in hits with 121. Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong of Los Angeles, California is third in the National League with 29 stolen bases.

New York Mets @ San Diego Padres

The Mets are at 62 wins and 44 losses and lead the National League East by a game and a half over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres are at 57 wins and 49 losses. They are in second place in the National League West, and four games back of the division leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres have the third best wildcard record in the National League, and lead the Cincinnati Reds by a game for the final playoff spot.

Padres closer Robert Suarez of Bolivar, Venezuela leads the Major Leagues with 30 saves. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida is third in the National League with 81 runs batted in. Padres third baseman Manny Machado of Miami, Florida is second in the National League with 122 hits.