Two Japanese boxers die from August 2nd bouts in Tokyo

In a deeply tragic situation in Tokyo this month, two Japanese boxers died from separate bouts on the same night of boxing on August 2. The Japanese boxers who died were super featherweight boxer Shigetoshi Kotari and lightweight Hiromasa Urakawa. Kotari and Urakawa were both 28 years old. Kotari died on August 8 of subdural hematoma according to the Associated Press, while Urakawa died on August 9, also of subdural hematoma according to the British Broadcasting Corporation.

What is Subdural Hematoma?

Subdural hematoma is bleeding near the brain that could happen after a head injury according to Cleveland Clinic. Urakawa had craniotomy surgery in an effort to save his life, but the operation was unsuccessful. Kotari also had emergency brain surgery, but doctors were unable to save his life either.

Japanese Boxing Commission making alterations

As a result of the deaths, the Japan Boxing Commission are changing Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation title bouts from 12 rounds to 10 rounds.

History of 15 rounds in boxing

For many years, boxing matches actually went 15 rounds. However, in 1982, bouts were reduced from 15 to 12 rounds after Kim Duk-koo of Gangwon, South Korea died at the age of 27 following a loss to Ray Mancini of Youngstown, Ohio in the WBA Lightweight title at Caesars Palace in Paradise, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas.

Shigetoshi Kotari

When Kotari was fighting super featherweight boxer Yamato Hata of Soka, Japan on August 2, he had collapsed following the match. The match ended in a split decision. It was actually the first split decision in Hata’s professional boxing career. At the time of Kotari’s death, he had a record of eight wins, two losses and two draws. Five of his eight wins came via knockout. The only two boxers to beat Kotari at the professional level were Junya Shimada on May 20, 2021, and remarkably, Urakawa on April 30, 2024. Urakawa beat Kotari in the sixth round.

Hiromasa Urakawa

Urakawa had a career record of 10 wins and four losses with seven knockouts. In Urakawa’s final bout of his career, he lost to Yoji Saito.

Death earlier this year

This is the third death of a professional boxer in 2025. Earlier this year, John Cooney of London, England died from a bout in Belfast, Ireland at the age of 28. The cause of death was brain damage. Cooney initially fought Nathan Howells of Newport, Wales on February 1, and died on February 8.