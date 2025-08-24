MLB News and Rumors

Two MLB pitchers out for the season with injuries

Jeremy Freeborn
Felix Bautista

Two Major League Baseball pitchers are done for the season with various injuries. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors on Wednesday, Baltimore Orioles closer Felix Bautista of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic will be out one full year with a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum in his right shoulder. Bautista has already had surgery for the aliments. The latest surgery came after he had Tommy John Surgery which forced him to miss the entire 2024 MLB season.

Then on Saturday, we found out that New York Mets right handed pitcher Frankie Montas of Sainagua, Dominican Republic is done for the year with an ulnar collateral ligament injury in his right elbow. Montas was initially placed on the 15 day injury list. However, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza later made the statement that Montas’s UCL injury was “pretty significant” according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors.

Felix Bautista in 2025

Bautista pitched 35 games and had a record of one win and one loss, and 19 saves with an earned run average of 2.60. During 34 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 16 hits, 10 earned runs, three home runs and 23 walks, to go along with 50 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.13.

However, Bautista had not pitched since July 20. In this particular outing, Bautista had problems with his control as he walked three batters in one inning in a 5-3 Orioles win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bautista’s win came in a 9-6 Orioles win over the Atlanta Braves on July 5. He pitched one complete inning and had two strikeouts.

Frankie Montas in 2025

It has been a terrible season for Montas. In nine games of which seven were starts, he had a record of three wins and two losses with an awful earned run average of 6.28. During 38 2/3 innings pitched, Montas gave up 48 hits, 27 earned runs, eight home runs and 14 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 1.60. None of Montas’s seven starts were quality starts.

Mets in a playoff hunt

The Mets are currently at 69 wins and 60 losses for a winning percentage of .535. They have a two and a half game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final wildcard spot in the National League. The Reds are at 67 wins and 63 losses for a winning percentage of .515. The Mets are playing the Atlanta Braves in Georgia on Sunday.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
