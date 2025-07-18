MLB News and Rumors

Two most intriguing MLB series from July 18-20

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_26565456_168396541_lowres-2

Major League Baseball has now completed its All-Star break in Atlanta, and the regular season will resume on Friday. Here are two very intriguing series that baseball fans should keep an eye on.

Boston Red Sox @ Chicago Cubs

This is a very meaningful interleague series that features two franchises that have an incredibly rich history, and have extraordinarily loyal fan bases. The Red Sox enter the series as the hottest team in baseball. Before the All-Star break, they swept the Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays. As a result, they have won their last 10 games.

However, the Red Sox will be in a much more challenging test this weekend at Wrigley. The Cubs are 18 games above the .500 mark at 57 wins and 39 losses and lead the Milwaukee Brewers by a game in the National League Central.

The Red Sox are at 53 wins and 45 losses and are in third place in the American League East. They trail the Toronto Blue Jays by three games and the New York Yankees by two games. Remarkably the Red Sox have gone on their hot streak ever since trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

The Cubs have been led this season by first time All-Stars Pete Crow-Armstrong of Sherman Oaks, California, and Matthew Boyd of Mercer Island, Washington. Crow-Armstrong is second in the National League in stolen bases with 27. The only National League player with more stolen bases this season is Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop O’Neil Cruz of Nizao, Dominican Republic with 29. Boyd, is second in the National League earned run average at 2.34. The only National League player with a better ERA is the reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes of Fullerton, California. Skenes of the Pirates is at 2.01.

The Red Sox are led by starting pitcher Garrett Crochet of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Crochet is second in the American League in wins with 10, leads Major League Baseball with 160 strikeouts, and leads the American League with a 2.23 earned run average. Crochet will pitch Sunday for Boston.

Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers lead the National League West at 58 wins and 39 losses. The Brewers are at 56 wins and 40 losses. Milwaukee is second in the NL Central behind the Cubs, and have the top wildcard spot in the senior circuit. The Brewers are led by starting pitcher Freddy Peralta of Moca, Dominican Republic. Peralta, who will start Saturday, leads the Majors with 11 wins. The Dodgers are led by catcher Will Smith of Louisville, Kentucky, and phenom Shohei Ohtani of Mizusawa, Japan. Ohtani leads the National League with 32 home runs, and Smith leads the National League with a .323 batting average.

 

Topics  
Brewers Cubs Dodgers MLB News and Rumors Red Sox
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26565456_168396541_lowres-2

Two most intriguing MLB series from July 18-20

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  38min
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates trade Adam Frazier to Royals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  17h
MLB News and Rumors
Jim Clancy
Former Blue Jays starting pitcher Jim Clancy dies at age 69
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 16 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24026649_168396541_lowres-3
Live Updates for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26392342_168396541_lowres-2
Nationals select shortstop Eli Willits first overall in 2025 MLB Draft
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25783245_168396541_lowres-2
Kyle Stowers hits three home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26627173_168396541_lowres-2
Cody Bellinger hits three home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2025
More News
Arrow to top