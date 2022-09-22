Two NFL Stars Including Super Bowl Champ Suspended After Violating Substance Abuse Policy

The NFL have announced that two players including Super Bowl winner have been suspended following a violation of a substance abuse policy.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee will both miss their teams’ next three games, and will return in Week 6.

Rams TE Brycen Hopkins has been suspended for the next 3 games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 21, 2022

Hopkins caught four passes for 47 yards for the Rams in the 2022 Super Bowl win, and is son of former Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Brad Hopkins.

So far this season, Hopkins has been on the field for just eight snaps in the Rams’ first two games, leaving Tyler Higbee as the only tight end on the Rams’ active roster after Hopkins’ suspension, so the team will certainly have to bring someone up from the practice squad or scout the free agent market. Hopkins can return October 16 against the Carolina Panthers.

Pittsburgh’s Kazee has recently been placed on the injured reserve so was already due to miss the Steelers’ next two games anyway. Now he won’t be back playing until at least their Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.