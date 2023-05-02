Horse Racing

Two Phil’s Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

two phil

Two Phil’s saw a significant shift in its odds following the post position draw on Monday. Now with odds of +2000 from its initial price of +2500, Two Phil’s could be one of the sneaky outsiders to keep an eye on at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Here, we will take a look at Two Phil’s Kentucky Derby odds, jockey, trainer, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and horse racing statistics.

As Two Phil’s prepares to compete in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, a multitude of factors come into play, making this horse a captivating contender to follow. The shift in odds, combined with the experience and expertise of its team, could contribute to a potentially surprising performance at the race.

Delving deeper into the background and statistics of Two Phil’s, we’ll uncover the various aspects that make it an intriguing underdog in the prestigious event.

Two Phil’s Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Initially, Two Phil’s odds were set at +2500, but with news that in the post position draw, Two Phil’s had drawn gate number 3, his odds collapsed to +2000. With what is being perceived as a somewhat advantageous draw, could Two Phil’s be in prime position to be heading to the Kentucky Derby winner’s circle on Saturday?

He’ll have his work cut out against the two Todd Pletcher runners that lead the way in the market. Forte at +325, has been drawn in 15, and Tapit Trice at +600, will be looking to make the most of its draw in post position 5. However, there are plenty of reasons for Two Phil’s backers to be bullish.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Forte +325 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +600 BetOnline logo
Practical Move +800 BetOnline logo
Angel Of Empire +1000 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotagake +1200 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1400 BetOnline logo
Mage +1600 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +2000 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +2500 BetOnline logo
Skinner +2500 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +3300 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +4000 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
Lord Miles +5000 BetOnline logo
Continuar +6600 BetOnline logo

Two Phil’s Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Two Phil’s comes into the race with one of the cheapest auction prices in the field at just $150,000, but that could prove to be a bargain come Saturday evening.

Bred and owned by Phillip Sagan, Two Phil’s will be ridden by Jareth Loveberry on Saturday. Loveberry is coming off his best year in 2022, where he made over $5 million according to horse racing database, Equibase.

Loveberry is an experienced jockey who seems to have clicked into top gear over the last year or so. With his confidence high, Loveberry could make the most of Two Phil’s draw and have him in his preferred stalker role before making his dash for home.

Larry Rivelli, who is Two Phil’s trainer, was more than pleased with the post position draw. He wants a good pace to let Two Phil’s settle in behind, then kick for home at the right time, and seems to believe he is in with a chance if this how the race pans out.

“I hope the pace is reasonable,” Rivelli said. “There’s always someone who goes in the Derby. We’ll look to be sitting behind them and have all the traffic behind us. As long as we’re covered up we’re good.”

Horse Two Phil’s
Post Position 3
Odds +2000
Points 123
Jockey Jareth Loveberry
Trainer Larry Rivelli
Owner(s) Patricia’s Hope LLC and Sagan, Phillip
Breeder Phillip Sagan
Pedigree Hard Spun – Mia Torri by General Quarters
Auction Price $150,000

Two Phil’s Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Two Phil’s has alredy made $683,450 in eight career starts. Given the auction price of just $150,000, Two Phil’s has already made a profit of over half a million dollars.

In its eight starts, it has won four times, and also has second and third place finishes under its belt.

Its Equibase speed rating of 97 is on the lower end of horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. However, that is certainly not the be all and end all for Two Phil’s. Two Phil’s possesses a big kick once the race for home is on, and given its draw, and a clear run, it could be in the mix as we come down the home stretch.

Career Record 8(4-1-1)
Career Earnings $683,450
Earnings Per Start $85,431
Running Style Stalker
Equibase Speed Figure 97

Two Phil’s Horse Pedigree

Hard Spun (USA)

2004

 Danzig (USA)

1977

 Northern Dancer (CAN)

1961

 Nearctic (CAN)

1954
Natalma (USA)

1957
Pas de Nom (USA)

1968

 Admirals Voyage (USA)

1959
Petitioner (GB)

1952
Turkish Tryst (USA)

1991

 Turkoman (USA)

1982

 Alydar (USA)

1975
Taba (ARG)

1973
Darbyvail (USA)

1984

 Roberto (USA)

1969
Luiana (USA)

1963
Mia Torri (USA)

2013

 General Quarters (USA)

2006

 Sky Mesa (USA)

2000

 Pulpit (USA)

1994
Caress (USA)

1991
Ecology (USA)

2001

 Unbridled’s Song (USA)

1993
Gdansk’s Honour (USA)

1989
Flip The Stone (USA)

2006

 Birdstone (USA)

2001

 Grindstone (USA)

1993
Dear Birdie (USA)

1987
Flippy Diane (USA)

1994

 Aaron’s Concorde (USA)

1984
Elegant Edythe (USA)

1984

Two Phil’s Past Performances and Results

Two Phil’s career started in unspectacular fashion. It finished fifth in a maiden at Churchill Downs. However, it’s been all systems go since then. After winning on its next two outings, connections saw enough to put Two Phil’s in a Grade 1 race, the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity. It finished 7th, but back down in class to Grade 3 races, it has once again been successful.

Last time out, at the Jeff Ruby Steaks, it finished victorious to earn its place in the Kentucky Derby. That race also saw Two Phil’s earn its highest speed figure of its career. If it can continue improving, the Kentucky Derby could be the next time we see Two Phil’s in the winner’s circle.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure
Turfway Park 3/25/2023 12 Jeff Ruby Steaks (Gr. 3) 3 1 97
Fair Grounds 2/18/2023 13 Risen Star S. presented by Lamarque Lincoln and Lamarque Crescent City Ford (Gr. 2) 2 3 92
Fair Grounds 1/21/2023 14 Lecomte Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 2 95
Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 10 Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 1 93
Keeneland 10/8/2022 9 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1) 1 7 86
Canterbury Park 9/17/2022 10 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes (Black Type) N/A 1 86
Colonial Downs 7/18/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 77
Churchill Downs 6/23/2022 5 Maiden Special Weight N/A 5 66

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

