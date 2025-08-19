Two shortstops chosen as MLB Players of the Week

In the second week of August from August 11 to August 17, two Major League Baseball shortstops were chosen as the MLB Players of the Week. They were Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto of Miami, Florida in the American League and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor of Caguas, Puerto Rico in the National League.

Zach Neto for the week

Neto batted .320 with four home runs and eight runs batted in. During six games, 25 at bats and 29 plate appearances, Neto scored five runs and had eight hits, one double, three walks, and 21 total bases. He had an on base percentage of .414 and a slugging percentage of .840.

Neto’s most memorable hit of the week came on August 11 in a 7-4 Angels win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Neto had two home runs and a single for three hits. He actually got on base in all five of his plate appearances as he walked twice. Neto then had a double on August 13, as the Angels swept the Dodgers in the three game series with a 6-5 victory.

Zach Neto for the season

Neto is batting .269 with 21 home runs and 54 runs batted in. During 106 games, 424 at bats and 464 plate appearances, he scored 74 runs and has 114 hits, 26 doubles, one triple, 22 stolen bases, 27 walks, 205 total bases, and three sacrifice flies. Neto has an on base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .483.

Francisco Lindor for the week

Lindor batted for outstanding consistency. He batted .560 with three home runs and seven runs batted in. During 25 at bats, and 28 plate appearances, Lindor had 14 hits, three doubles, scored seven runs, and had two stolen bases, three walks, and 26 total bases. He had an on base percentage of .607 and a slugging percentage of 1.040. Lindor recorded a hit in all six of the Mets’s games this past week, and had a double in the last two Mets games–3-1 on Saturday, and 7-3 on Sunday. The Mets win on Sunday was in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Francisco Lindor for the season

Lindor is batting .259 with 24 home runs and 71 runs batted in. During 122 games, 495 at bats, and 554 plate appearances, Lindor scored 82 runs and 128 hits, 25 doubles, 20 stolen bases, 41 walks, 225 total bases, six sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .474.

The Mets are at 66 wins and 58 losses. They do have the third wildcard spot in the National League and lead the Cincinnati Reds by a game.