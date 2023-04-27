NHL News and Rumors

Tye Kartye makes NHL debut in the postseason and scores

Tye Kartye

One of the biggest stories of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs so far is the fact that the Seattle Kraken, which are in their second year of existence, are leading the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche three games to two in their best out of seven first round playoff series in the Western Conference. One of the Kraken’s biggest strengths on the ice is their overall depth. In the regular season, they had 13 players score 13 goals or more, and 18 players with 20 goals or more.

On Wednesday, the depth and the promise for the future the Kraken seem to have is still growing. In the fifth game of the playoffs, Seattle decided to play Tye Kartye of Kingston, Ontario for the very first time, and he had an immediate impact in his National Hockey League debut. Kartye had a goal on his first shot, something remarkable and storybook like for a player who has never before played a minute of NHL regular season hockey. He simply was put to the test by Kraken head coach David Hakstol and passed with flying colours. Kartye’s goal came at 9:59 of the second period from Jordan Eberle of Regina, Saskatchewan and William Borgen of Moorhead, Minnesota and put the Kraken up 2-1 at the time.

Where did Kartye come from?

Undrafted, Kartye signed a three-year entry level contract on March 1, 2022. While most NHL teams around that time make trade deadline deals, the Kraken found a player who lacked NHL experience, and came to terms on a deal. Kartye had a solid Ontario Hockey League career. He spent three seasons with the Sault. Ste. Marie Greyhounds, and had 79 points in 53 games during his final OHL season.

AHL Rookie of the Year

In 2022-23, Kartye had 28 goals and 29 assists for 57 points with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and was the American Hockey League rookie of the year. In the process he won the Dudley Garrett Memorial Award.

Avalanche Missing Cale Makar

In game five, the Avalanche clearly missed defenseman Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta, who already has a Stanley Cup, Norris Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy and Calder Trophy to his name. Makar was suspended for a hit on Kraken forward Jared McCann. Ironically, it was Kartye who replaced McCann in the Kraken lineup. In another interesting twist, it was Makar who was the last player in the NHL to make his debut in the postseason without playing a regular season game, and come away with a goal. He accomplished the feat in a 6-2 Avalanche win over the Calgary Flames on April 15, 2019 in game three of the Western Conference first round playoff series.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
