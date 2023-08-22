NBA News and Rumors

Tyler Herro Says He’s Better At Pickleball Than Basketball

Gia Nguyen
In a recent interview with the NBA, Tyler Herro revealed that he believes he is the best pickleball player in the world. According to Herro, pickleball is one of his favorite hobbies off the court and he thinks he’s even better at pickleball than basketball.

After breaking his hand during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, there have been many trade rumors surrounding Herro’s future with the Miami Heat. The Heat have been rumored as the only destination on Damian Lillard’s list of preferred teams, which could mean Herro is on his way out of South Beach.

Tyler Herro Claims He’s A Better Pickleball Player Than Basketball

One of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S., several NBA players, including Kevin Durant, enjoy playing pickleball off of the court.

Known for his swagger on the floor, Herro is apparently very confident about his pickleball game too. In the interview, the 23-year-old shooting guard claims to be the best pickleball player in the world. He even went as far as stating that he’s a better pickleball player than a basketball player, which is a bold statement, considering he’s on the verge of becoming an NBA All-Star.

“I play pickleball, I’m like the best pickleball player in the world,” Herro said. “I’m a better pickleball player than a basketball player.”

Herro might even consider becoming a professional pickleball player when he’s older, maybe in 10 years.

“That’s what I’m gonna tell myself at 33,” Herro said when asked about potential financial gain in the sport. “‘Be ready to play pickleball somewhere.’”

Tyler Herro Trade Rumors and Offseason

Herro’s 2023 season came to an early close last year after breaking his hand in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last year, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and shot 43.9% from the field. While his season was cut short due to an injury, the Miami Heat went all the way to the NBA Finals as an eighth seed without him.

For now, Herro’s future with Miami still remains undecided. However, he will likely be a key piece in any deal that will bring Lillard back from Portland.

