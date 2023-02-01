NFL News and Rumors

Tyler Huntley Named To Pro Bowl Is Precisely What’s Wrong With The Pro Bowl

Wendi Oliveros
Miami Dolphins Training Camp

Is it any wonder that NFL fans have little interest in the Pro Bowl?

What used to be a free trip to Hawaii for players and families remains the laughingstock of All-Star games in professional sports.

The latest evidence of this is Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley being named to the Pro Bowl.

He is replacing Josh Allen who is allegedly dealing with an elbow injury.

The word allegedly is used because Allen is scheduled to participate in the AT&T Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach this weekend.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

 

Tyler Huntley Only Started 4 Games In 2022

How can a player who only started four games be Pro Bowl-worthy?

This is no disrespect to Huntley, but players who were active for a quarter of the season should not be in the mix for Pro Bowl consideration.

A better option, if a backup quarterback is what was desired, would have been Cleveland Browns QB2 Jacoby Brissett who started in 11 games in 2022 because of starter Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

 

The Manning Brothers May Not Be Able To Save This Sinking Ship

Tyler Huntley Named To Pro Bowl Is Precisely What's Wrong With The Pro Bowl

Yes, the NFL did a smart thing by getting rid of the “traditional” game format where no one tackled because they did not want to risk injury.

In 2022, there were skills challenges that were entertaining, but the NFL is still trying to figure out the winning formula for this weekend of events.

This year, they have Peyton and Eli Manning captaining the two teams in a flag football game.

It is hard to envision professional athletes who are trained to tackle actually grabbing flags, but we will see how it goes.

 

The Pro Bowl Airs On Multiple Channels

Events begin on Thursday, February 2, and conclude on Sunday, February 5.

ABC, ESPN, and Disney will cover the Pro Bowl festivities from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The flag football game kicks off at 3:00 PM EST on Sunday and will include a halftime performance by hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
