Tyrann Mathieu Announces Retirement

Tyrann Mathieu is officially calling it a career. The New Orleans Saints safety announced his retirement on Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025.

“As I hang up my cleats, I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that has shaped me in every way,” Mathieu wrote on social media.

While Mathieu didn’t have his strongest season last year, nothing can overshadow the remarkable accomplishments that defined the earlier stages of his career.

“I’m a little surprised, but we had some advance notice,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Tuesday. “I have so much respect for Tyrann and everything he’s accomplished. He’s a legendary Louisiana player and a legendary NFL player. We truly appreciated his time with us—he was fantastic. What a great career.”

A premier safety and one of the most instinctive ball hawks of the 2010s, Mathieu leaves behind a legacy that gives him a strong case for eventual enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tyrann Mathieu Retires From the NFL

Tyrann Mathieu’s Career

Mathieu was one of the most electrifying defensive players of his era. Over the course of a 12-year NFL career, he recorded 100 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, and 36 interceptions. He also tallied 45 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, eight fumble recoveries, and 838 combined tackles.

His standout season came in 2015 with the Arizona Cardinals, when he posted five interceptions, 17 passes defended, one forced fumble, and 11 tackles for loss. Later, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mathieu was selected to his second and third Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

With a resume like his, the Saints now face the challenge of replacing a true defensive leader and playmaker.

Potential Replacements for the Three-Time Pro Bowler

The Saints may have lost a legend, but they aren’t without options. Several experienced safeties remain available on the free agent market. One of the most notable names is Justin Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler formerly with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. Though Simmons has expressed a preference for joining a contender, he remains one of the most capable safeties available.

Other potential candidates include Quandre Diggs and Justin Blackmon, both of whom bring veteran experience.

Regardless of who eventually fills the role, one thing is certain: Tyrann Mathieu’s place in NFL history is secure. His contributions to the game will be remembered. They will eventually be honored with a gold jacket in the not-too-distant future.