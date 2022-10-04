Dolphins

Tyreek Hill Breaks Uncle Sam’s Tackle, Runs From State Taxes

Stuart Stalter
Not even NFL receivers bolting through a 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds can outrun Uncle Sam. That fact doesn’t stop Dolphins “Cheetah” Tyreek Hill from trying.

Hill revealed in a press conference the deciding factor between the New York Jets and Dolphins when the two were leading candidates to land the speedster was money, specifically income taxes.

Florida does not have any state income taxes while New Jersey taxes 10.75 percent on individuals making more than $5 million per year. Hill’s new contract he signed with the Dolphins averages $30 million per year. Had he signed that deal with the Jets, he would have been taxed $3 million by the state of New Jersey.

 

Money well-saved by Hill is money well-spent by the Dolphins. He played an integral part in helping the Kansas City Chiefs win the team’s first Superbowl in over 40 years. Patrick Mahomes relied on the wide receiver and star tight end Travis Kelce to get open for a historic passing attack that set offensive records.

Hill made six Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro selections during his storied tenure with the Chiefs. The burner migrated to warmer weather where he was off to a hot start catching shorter passes from Tua Tagovailoa. He bested 90 yards in three of the first four games, two of which the dazed quarterback was injured with likely concussions.

Living in a tax-free state alleviates a common headache. The average state income tax for United States citizens is 13.3 percent. Eleven states have county- or city-level income taxes.

 

Dolphins NFL News and Rumors
Stuart Stalter

Stu Stalter is an experienced sportswriter and award-winning journalist who likes to keep readers informed and entertained. He also tries to keep sports bettors in the green at OddsJam and stat nerds stumped at BrainFall trivia. He graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
