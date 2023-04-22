Tyreek Hill criticized Elon Musk for paying for Twitter Blue on behalf of LeBron James but not Patrick Mahomes, leaving the NFL’s top quarterback without a verified account. Find out who else received Twitter Blue at Musk’s own expense.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to Twitter to call out Elon Musk for not paying for Patrick Mahomes’ Twitter blue check.

When Elon Musk decided to implement Twitter Blue, which allowed users to pay a monthly subscription fee to become verified on the platform, several high-profile users admitted that they wouldn’t be paying for the service.

Among them, LeBron James was vocal about not being willing to pay for verification.

Instead of letting parody accounts take over Twitter, Musk recently admitted that he has been paying for some verified accounts himself, including LeBron’s blue check.

I’m paying for a few personally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

Patrick Mahomes Remains Unverified On Twitter

On the other hand, some other high-profile athletes have completely lost their Twitter verification.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is one of the many athletes that no longer has a blue check beside their Twitter handle.

Being a former teammate of Mahomes, Hill stepped in to defend his former quarterback.

“You paid for Bron but didn’t pay for the best QB in the NFL not to have a blue check”

You paid for bron but didn’t pay for the best QB in the NFL not to have a blue check — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 21, 2023

Ironically, Hill was also among the many athletes that have not paid for Twitter Blue and did not receive a verified account courtesy of Musk.

Other NFL players, including Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd were also affected by the change.

Blue checks are officially off if u haven't paid for it 😂😂 — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) April 20, 2023

Will Musk Continue To Pay For Blue Checks?

Twitter users started to investigate Musk’s claims and found a few other celebrities that have been given a blue check as an act of goodwill.

Elon Musk has paid for ONLY 3 celebrities blue checks. Lebron James, William Shatner, and Stephen King. And I have no idea why. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OvbppOXpAT — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) April 21, 2023

In addition to LeBron James, Musk has also reportedly paid for Twitter Blue accounts for William Shatner and Stephen King.

Just Shatner, LeBron and King — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2023

While Musk could be helping to fend off impersonators and parody accounts, the Twitter owner could also be trolling some of the most outspoken antagonists.

