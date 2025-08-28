Tyrese Haliburton: “It’ll be 15 Months Until I Play My Next Game”

Tyrese Haliburton recently appeared on Impaulsive, hosted by Logan Paul. In the interview, the Indiana Pacers star talked about his injury that he suffered in the NBA Finals and when he will return to action.

“I think it’ll be 15 months until I play my next game,” Haliburton said.

The floor general also talked about how he was cautioned against playing Game Seven after suffering a calf strain before his fateful Achilles injury.

“I’ve had calf strains before, and I met with the doctor. He said, ‘In the regular season, I would tell you to sit two to three weeks’, but it’s the Finals,” Haliburton said about the diagnosis. “And I’m like, ‘What the (expletive)? You think I’m going to sit down?’ I’m not going to say who, but I had some close friends, family, and mentors in my life call me after Game 5 and say: ‘Hey, shut it down.'”

Haliburton also elaborated on how he called Kevin Durant to talk about his Achilles injury. The Pacers guard also touched on how adamant he was about participating in Game Seven when asked about any regrets.

“No. Hell no. Hell no. I’ll be honest: I called KD after I got my MRI after Game 5. I said, ‘Bro, do you regret playing in the game you tore (your Achilles’)?’ He said, ‘No, not at all.’ I was like, ‘Alright.’,” Haliburton said of talking to Kevin Durant. “Yeah, I wasn’t going to switch anyway, so I’m glad he said that. It made me feel a little bit better. But no, I don’t regret it, bro.”

Tyrese Haliburton established himself as one of the premier superstars of the Association after his impressive postseason run. Especially after his clutch shot against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals to force overtime in Game One. If Tyrese Haliburton had not gotten injured in the first quarter of Game Seven of the NBA Finals, the NBA discourse could look much different today.

Will the Indiana Pacers Still be Competitive Without Haliburton Next Season?

Under the leadership of head coach, Rick Carlisle, one should not overlook Indiana next season. There is a power vacuum in the Eastern Conference, but Indiana is the defending Eastern Conference champions for a reason. While Tyrese Haliburton was the catalyst for this squad, they also have young and budding talent that is hungry for larger roles. Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith could be in for career years. Moreover, Pascal Siakam is a proven NBA veteran who has experience being a go-to star. Additionally, Rick Carlisle, has proven time after time that he is one of the best head coaches in the league. Considering all of this, expect the Indiana Pacers to still be legitimate playoff contenders next year even without Tyrese Haliburton.