Tyrrell Hatton won $2.725 million following a strong finish on the back nine of the final round of the PLAYERS Championship. The victory helped Hatton increase his career earnings by 17 percent, bringing his on the PGA Tour to over $19 million. Find out more about Hatton’s career earnings and his big payday at the PLAYERS Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton had one of the biggest weekends of his life at The PLAYERS Championship last week in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Even though he didn’t take home the win at TPC Sawgrass, his second-place finish called for his biggest payout on the PGA Tour. Hatton took home a whopping $2.725 million for his solo second-place finish at the PLAYERS Championship.

It’s the most prize money he’s ever won in a single tournament.

Hatton has been on fire this season, totalling $4,473,894 in official payouts. He placed T45 at the ZOZO Championship, T13 at the CJ Cup in South Carolina, T6 at the WM Phoenix Open, T40 at the Genesis Invitational, T4 at Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished in solo second-place at The PLAYERS Championship.

Hatton Increases Career Earnings by 17% After The PLAYERS Championship

The PLAYERS Championship offered the biggest purse on the PGA Tour this season, boasting a $25 million purse.

Scottie Scheffler dominated the field to take home first place at TPC Sawgrass. However, he wasn’t the only winner. Despite finishing in second place, Hatton increased his career earnings by nearly 17% after posting the lowest final-round back nine in PLAYERS Championship history.

Hatton took home a cool $2.725 million bringing his total career earnings to $19,130,057. With his win at TPC Sawgrass, not only did Hatton receive his biggest payday but the British golf player won 14 percent of his career earnings from the PLAYERS Championship.

Hatton More Than Doubles 2022-2023 Earnings At The PLAYERS Championship

So far in the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season, Hatton has been paid out $4,473,894. It’s the most money that he’s ever earned in a single PGA Tour season and the year isn’t close to being over.

His second-best season in terms of earnings came in 2020, when he made $3,434,867 million with $1.3 million coming from Tour Championship bonus.

Hatton has played tremendously well in 2023. After his victory at the PLAYERS Championship, Hatton has now earned nearly 57 percent more than his total winnings from last year.

Prior to the victory, Hatton’s biggest payday came in the 2019-2020 season, when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for $1,674,000.

Golf Betting Guides 2023