Tyson Fury Announces New Sponsorship Deal With Morecambe FC For 2022/23 Season

TYSON FURY has confirmed that he will be the new sponsor for on the home and away shorts for local team, Morecambe FC, for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

‘The Gypsy King’ has lived in Morecambe for the majority of his life, and continues to do so now, so felt that he should help out his local soccer team by sponsoring them for the next season.

Morecambe FC play in Sky Bet League One, the third division of football in England. But now with Fury’s sponsorship and money rolling in, who knows, they could mount a challenge for promotion this year!

‘Gypsy King’ Announced As New Morecambe FC Sponsor

After supposedly retiring from the sport of boxing, Fury seems to be exploring other avenues of interest.

It was announced on Thursday 21st July that the two-time heavyweight champion of the world will be sponsoring the home and away playing shorts for Morecambe FC for the full 2022/23 season.

This commercial deal sees Fury investing some of his millions into his local club, in what can be described as another way in which Fury is giving back to the community.

Morecambe FC is proud to announce a commercial deal which will see the two-time Heavyweight Champion of the World @Tyson_Fury sponsor the home and away playing shorts, for the 2022/23 @SkyBetLeagueOne season.#UTS 🦐 — Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) July 21, 2022

Fury is an exceptional ambassador for the area of Morecambe, and this new sponsorship deal with the Morecambe soccer team really epitomizes the type of man Fury is and how he wants to help in the local area.

The undefeated heavyweight champion had this to say on the new deal with the Shrimps:

“I love the Morecambe area and it is a pleasure to be able to support my local club.”

Fury’s Message For Morecambe FC Fans

After taking to Twitter and Instagram to announce his new sponsorship deal with his local soccer team, Morecambe FC, Tyson Fury has a message for all Shrimps fans.

In true ‘Gypsy King’ fashion, Fury had this to say on his new commercial deal with the club:

Boxer Turned Model!

Not only is Fury the reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion of the world, as well as being announced as the ESPN fighter of the year, he is now dabbling into the modelling business.

Here he is, modelling the new Morecambe FC kit, which he is sponsoring for the upcoming Sky Bet League One season.