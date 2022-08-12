Tyson Fury Backtracks on Return to the Ring After Announcing he IS Retiring

Tyson Fury has once again announced his retirement from boxing despite last week confirming he intended to make a return to the ring.

The 34-year-old, took to social media on Tuesday to announce he would be making a comeback, with full intention of completing a trilogy of fights with fellow Brit and eternal foe Dereck Chisora.

Following his convincing victory against Dillian Whyte back in April, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion announced his initial retirement but has consistently dropped hints about making a remarkable return.

The decision to retire, although understandable given his plethora of achievements, was met frustration by disgruntled fans who were eager for him to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II, which would crown an undisputed heavyweight champion. With Fury still occupying the WBC title, a possible clash would unify the belts.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Fury said earlier in the week; “I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.

“I always said I’d fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career and here we are breaking all records again, setting precedents and why I’ve chosen Isaac Lowe as my trainer is because when I was with Peter [Fury] Issac was there, when I was with Ben [Davison] Issac’s always been there, and when I was with SugarHill [Steward] Isaac’s always been there as well.

“He’s always given me information, he knows me better than anybody on the planet and we’re a great team, we’ve always been together and we’re going to finish this out together.

“We’ve always worked very well together, and here we are about to take on a massive massive massive event.”

However, the charismatic champion once again took to the social media platform to backtrack on his announcement just days after sparking excitement among his fanbase.

See below for the post.

MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY… pic.twitter.com/jNeF1CbBqm — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 12, 2022

With the WBC belt now vacant, it remains to be seen what will happen to the title. With no owner, could we see Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua battle it out to be undisputed heavyweight champion next Saturday?

We sure hope so.