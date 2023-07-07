Tyson Fury Discusses Offers from the Middle East to Fight Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury, the WBC world heavyweight champion, has revealed that he has received offers to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Fury has stated that he has received offers from the Middle East to host the fight over the summer.

FURY VS FRANCIS! According to @arielhelwani @Tyson_Fury vs @francis_ngannou is expected to be officially announced very soon! Monumental historic heavyweight bout! Who ya got & how?!? 🥊 #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/YgZ4uIlgnY — Needing Art? (@needingart) July 7, 2023

The Potential Fight

Tyson Fury has been linked to a potential fight with Francis Ngannou for some time. In a recent interview, Fury confirmed that he has received offers to fight Ngannou and that the fight could take place in the Middle East over the summer.

Fury’s Comments

In an interview with Boxing Social, Fury said, “We’ve had a lot of offers from the Middle East at the moment to host that fight over the summer. I’ve got to speak to the team, take it from there, see what’s going to happen. But yeah, we’re definitely interested in that fight, 100 percent”.

Fury also said that he believes that the fight would be a huge draw for fans, saying, “It’s a great fight, it’s a great spectacle, two big men punching each other in the face. What’s not to like about that?”

Ngannou’s UFC Career

Francis Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion, having won the title in March 2021. He successfully defended the title in January 2022, defeating Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision. Ngannou is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous strikers in MMA history, with 11 of his 17 wins coming by way of knockout.

He was unfortunately not resigned by the UFC as contract negotiations have stalled but he was quick to find another suitor in the Professional Fighter’s League. They gave him most of what he was asking for along with the opportunity to be able to box and fight in MMA at the same time. Being given this freedom by the PFL is what enticed Ngannou to sign there on top of other things he has been longing for.

Fury’s Boxing Career

Tyson Fury is the current WBC world heavyweight champion, having won the title in February 2020 by defeating Deontay Wilder. He successfully defended the title in a rematch against Wilder in February 2021. Fury is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the world, with a record of 33 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw.

The news that Tyson Fury has received offers to fight Francis Ngannou has generated a lot of buzz in the combat sports world. While nothing has been officially announced, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the matchup. Fury is a talented boxer with a lot of potential, while Ngannou is one of the most dangerous strikers in MMA history. A fight between the two would be a huge draw for fans and could potentially generate a lot of revenue.