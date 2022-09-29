Boxing News and Rumors

Tyson Fury Extends Deadline For Anthony Joshua To Sign Contract

Paul Kelly
4 min read
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury has take to social media with yet another video regarding the ‘AJ’ fight. This time, ‘The Gypsy King’ has said that he is willing to extend the deadline for this British heavyweight super fight, with all of the broadcast deals, purse splits and demands of both teams supposedly met.

Time will tell what happens next in this ongoing contract signing saga, but this is certainly a positive sign for boxing fans that we might actually see Fury vs Joshua on December 3rd.

Is Fury vs Joshua Closer Than Ever To Actually Happening?

In yet another turn of events in the continued saga of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, ‘The Gypsy King’ has taken to social media yet again talking about the potential fight.

After saying the fight was well and truly off as Joshua hadn’t signed the contract on Monday for the fight, it seems the WBC World Heavyweight Champion has changed his mind yet again and is willing to keep negotiations open with ‘AJ’.

Fury was adamant that that the fight was off, no matter what both Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn were saying about having positive meetings. However, it seems ‘The Gypsy King’ has yet again gone back on his word, releasing this video on Twitter on Thursday morning:

Fury has made it very clear in this video that the fight with Joshua can still happen, but that he MUST sign the contract before the end of this week.

Fury also continued on from the video, commenting in a thread that almost all of the deals for the fight had been done, and all that is left now is for Joshua to sign on the dotted like.

The former two-time heavyweight champion of the world was in the ring very recently on August 20th when he was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, but is keen to be more active and originally accepted Fury’s call out a couple of weeks ago for a fight in December.

As you can see, Fury says he has been reliably informed that all three broadcasters are on the same page, with streaming giants DAZN, American broadcaster ESPN and British broadcasters BT Sport all happy with a co-broadcast of the potential fight.

Additionally,  the 6″9 heavyweight powerhouse has stated that Queensberry Promotions have agreed to co-promote the event with Matchroom Boxing, so both Team Fury and Team Joshua will be happy with that.

The undefeated champion is still calling Joshua’s bluff however, and still believes the London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist won’t sign the contract, despite all of the main issues being resolved in the contracts.

Fury has called Joshua a “coward” if he doesn’t sign for the fight by the end of this week.

At the end of the day, the fight is absolutely massive. Two of the best heavyweights of the modern era, fighting for the WBC World Heavyweight Title, on British soil, in a sold out stadium in just over two months time.

Lets hope both parties can agree in the coming days for the fight and that boxing fans all around the world get the biggest fight in the heavyweight division in the past decade.

Early Fight Odds – Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Check out the chart below for the best early Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight odds from Bovada, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play
Tyson Fury -450 Tyson Fury Extends Deadline For Anthony Joshua To Sign Contract
Anthony Joshua +300 Tyson Fury Extends Deadline For Anthony Joshua To Sign Contract
Draw +1600 Tyson Fury Extends Deadline For Anthony Joshua To Sign Contract

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Boxing News and Rumors News
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
