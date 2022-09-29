Tyson Fury Extends Deadline For Anthony Joshua To Sign Contract

Tyson Fury has take to social media with yet another video regarding the ‘AJ’ fight. This time, ‘The Gypsy King’ has said that he is willing to extend the deadline for this British heavyweight super fight, with all of the broadcast deals, purse splits and demands of both teams supposedly met.

Time will tell what happens next in this ongoing contract signing saga, but this is certainly a positive sign for boxing fans that we might actually see Fury vs Joshua on December 3rd.

Is Fury vs Joshua Closer Than Ever To Actually Happening?

In yet another turn of events in the continued saga of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, ‘The Gypsy King’ has taken to social media yet again talking about the potential fight.

After saying the fight was well and truly off as Joshua hadn’t signed the contract on Monday for the fight, it seems the WBC World Heavyweight Champion has changed his mind yet again and is willing to keep negotiations open with ‘AJ’.

Fury was adamant that that the fight was off, no matter what both Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn were saying about having positive meetings. However, it seems ‘The Gypsy King’ has yet again gone back on his word, releasing this video on Twitter on Thursday morning:

This is a message to @anthonyjoshua. My promoter Frank Warren convinced me to let Queensberry carry on negotiating with your team this week, despite me knowing that you were never going to do this fight… pic.twitter.com/XpcHOpZJzk — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022

Fury has made it very clear in this video that the fight with Joshua can still happen, but that he MUST sign the contract before the end of this week.

Fury also continued on from the video, commenting in a thread that almost all of the deals for the fight had been done, and all that is left now is for Joshua to sign on the dotted like.

The former two-time heavyweight champion of the world was in the ring very recently on August 20th when he was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, but is keen to be more active and originally accepted Fury’s call out a couple of weeks ago for a fight in December.

I have just been told that BT, Dazn, ESPN all the broadcasters are all happy with the terms and are ready to support this fight. Your side has been given a contract that allows you to see every contract to negotiate contracts with any partners on the event. — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022

As you can see, Fury says he has been reliably informed that all three broadcasters are on the same page, with streaming giants DAZN, American broadcaster ESPN and British broadcasters BT Sport all happy with a co-broadcast of the potential fight.

Additionally, the 6″9 heavyweight powerhouse has stated that Queensberry Promotions have agreed to co-promote the event with Matchroom Boxing, so both Team Fury and Team Joshua will be happy with that.

We have agreed to do it as co-promotion, everything in the pot, clean, fair, and transparently. I had a bet with Frank that it didn’t matter what we offered you, you would not take this fight. — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022

The undefeated champion is still calling Joshua’s bluff however, and still believes the London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist won’t sign the contract, despite all of the main issues being resolved in the contracts.

Fury has called Joshua a “coward” if he doesn’t sign for the fight by the end of this week.

So, it’s up to you, either I win my bet and you show the public the coward that you are or get your lawyers and your team on the phone today with my side, who are all available as they have been the whole time and get the contract signed. — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022

You have had this contract for 2 weeks now, my team have got everything done with the broadcasters, tickets, venue everything is ready to go. — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022

You have had 14 days, pull your finger out and make this fight happen for the British boxing public. Don’t be a coward, instruct your team to get this deal done. @anthonyjoshua — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022

At the end of the day, the fight is absolutely massive. Two of the best heavyweights of the modern era, fighting for the WBC World Heavyweight Title, on British soil, in a sold out stadium in just over two months time.

Lets hope both parties can agree in the coming days for the fight and that boxing fans all around the world get the biggest fight in the heavyweight division in the past decade.

Early Fight Odds – Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

