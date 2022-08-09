Boxing News and Rumors

Tyson Fury Has New Trainer for Comeback Fight vs Derek Chisora

James Foglio
Linkedin
Tyson Fury Has New Trainer for Comeback Fight vs Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury is not yet ready to retire from boxing, and he has a new trainer to help him prepare for his comeback fight versus Derek Chisora. Back in April, Fury defeated Dillian Whyte. It was a one-sided fight.

Then, as the undefeated world champion, Fury announced his retirement from boxing. And Fury has already defeated Chisora twice in his boxing career.

Tuesday on Twitter, Fury announced that he’s aiming for a third fight against Chisora with his new trainer, Isaac Lowe. The tweet read: “Breaking news trainer selected for comeback fight with @DerekWarChisora @isaaclowe6.” 

When Andy, his camera man, asked Fury why he decided to come back to boxing and chose Lowe to be his trainer, he said, “I decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies: one with Deontay Wilder and the second one with Derek Chisora.”

“I’d always say I’d fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career. And here we are again, breaking all records again and setting precedents.”

“Why I’ve chosen Isaac Lowe as my trainer is that while I was with Peter [Fury], Isaac was there, while I was with Ben [Davison], Isaac was always there and when I was with Sugar Hill he was always there.”

“He gives me information, he knows me better than anybody on the planet, and we’re a great team. We’ve always been together and we’re going to finish this out together. We’ve always worked very well together and here we are, about to take on a massive, massive event.”

Tyson Fury could fight Derek Chisora this December

Before Lowe, Fury had been trained by SugarHill Steward, dating back to 2019. Now, out of 33 fights in professional boxing, the soon-to-be 34-year-old Englishman has 32 wins, 23 wins by knockout and just one draw.

The 6’9″ boxer has an 85-inch reach as well. Fury’s career first began in December 2008. Plus, last October, his 11th-round knockout against Deontay Wilder was named ESPN’s 2021 Fight of the Year.

Equally important, as for the fight against Derek Chisora, according to ESPN, the target date is set for this December at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The official date has not yet been announced. Needless to say, Tyson Fury will come prepared.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors News
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Alex Mac  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Andrew Tate In Negotiations For Boxing Fight vs Jake Paul
Andrew Tate In Negotiations For Boxing Fight vs Jake Paul
James Foglio  •  1h
Boxing News and Rumors
Jake Paul Bets On Himself, Launches New Sports Betting App Betr
Jake Paul Bets On Himself, Launches New Sports Betting App Betr
Gia Nguyen  •  21h
Boxing News and Rumors
jake paul vs ksi
Jake Paul Accepts Winner-Takes-All Fight Against KSI at Wembley
Paul Kelly  •  Aug 8 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Andrew Tate makes $3 million bet with Jake Paul
James Foglio  •  Aug 2 2022
More News