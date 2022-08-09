Tyson Fury Has New Trainer for Comeback Fight vs Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury is not yet ready to retire from boxing, and he has a new trainer to help him prepare for his comeback fight versus Derek Chisora. Back in April, Fury defeated Dillian Whyte. It was a one-sided fight.

Then, as the undefeated world champion, Fury announced his retirement from boxing. And Fury has already defeated Chisora twice in his boxing career.

Tuesday on Twitter, Fury announced that he’s aiming for a third fight against Chisora with his new trainer, Isaac Lowe. The tweet read: “Breaking news trainer selected for comeback fight with @DerekWarChisora @isaaclowe6.”

When Andy, his camera man, asked Fury why he decided to come back to boxing and chose Lowe to be his trainer, he said, “I decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies: one with Deontay Wilder and the second one with Derek Chisora.”

“I’d always say I’d fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career. And here we are again, breaking all records again and setting precedents.”

“Why I’ve chosen Isaac Lowe as my trainer is that while I was with Peter [Fury], Isaac was there, while I was with Ben [Davison], Isaac was always there and when I was with Sugar Hill he was always there.”

“He gives me information, he knows me better than anybody on the planet, and we’re a great team. We’ve always been together and we’re going to finish this out together. We’ve always worked very well together and here we are, about to take on a massive, massive event.”

Tyson Fury could fight Derek Chisora this December

Before Lowe, Fury had been trained by SugarHill Steward, dating back to 2019. Now, out of 33 fights in professional boxing, the soon-to-be 34-year-old Englishman has 32 wins, 23 wins by knockout and just one draw.

The 6’9″ boxer has an 85-inch reach as well. Fury’s career first began in December 2008. Plus, last October, his 11th-round knockout against Deontay Wilder was named ESPN’s 2021 Fight of the Year.

Equally important, as for the fight against Derek Chisora, according to ESPN, the target date is set for this December at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The official date has not yet been announced. Needless to say, Tyson Fury will come prepared.