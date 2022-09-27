Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight In Jeopardy As Fury Says Time Is Up For ‘AJ’

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is now in jeopardy with ‘AJ’ missing Fury’s deadline of 5pm on Monday 26th September to sign the contract for the fight. Both Team Joshua and Team Fury held positive meetings yesterday and are still negotiating the fight, but it seems that Fury has ran out of patience and wants to fight someone else instead.

With Fury calling out Joshua three weeks ago on social media and ‘AJ’ accepting the fight straight away, it looks like boxing fans could be in for a real treat with Fury vs Joshua reportedly set for the Principality Stadium, Wales for December 3rd. However, that is all up in the air now with the fight drifting further from actually happening.

Fury vs Joshua Fight In Danger Of Not Happening

After boxing fans had began to get their hopes up that we were going to see a huge heavyweight world title fight between the two best fighters in Britain’s money division, it looks like this mightn’t be the case anymore. Tyson Fury has insisted that the fight is now off, after giving Anthony Joshua a 5pm deadline on Monday 26th September to sign the contract for the fight by.

Of course, it was never likely that Joshua would sign the contract in such a short period of time, but the former two-time heavyweight champion of the world most definitely still wants the fight. Knowing that it was impossible to get a contract signed by Fury’s deadline, Joshua himself took to social media with a rap video. He changed the words and was saying for Fury to wait a bit longer, whilst Team Joshua iron out the finer details of the contract with Team Fury.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

Tyson Fury insisting he will not extend his deadline beyond today for Anthony Joshua to sign the contract… [📽️ @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/AX4ph0s9LZ — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 26, 2022

Despite ‘The Gypsy King’ seeming to get very impatient with Joshua, there have reportedly been some really positive talks between the two teams. Representatives from Queensberry Promotions and Matchroom Boxing met yesterday (Monday 26th Sept) and looked to have had positive talks about the Fury vs Joshua fight.

It seems that there are only a few minor details to iron out, with a purse split of 60/40 in favor of ‘The Gypsy King’ being agreed a fortnight ago, with December 3rd also seemingly being agreed as the date.

It looks like both teams are trying extremely hard to get the fight over the line, but that it is only Fury himself who is calling the fight off.

26.09.22 – I agree with Frank! https://t.co/C6DMDFNacq — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) September 26, 2022

With Joshua missing Fury’s deadline of 5pm yesterday, ‘The Gypsy King’ took to social media straight away insisting that the fight will not happen at all now. From Fury’s perspective, ‘AJ’ has dropped the ball here and has missed out on a golden opportunity to fight for WBC world heavyweight title.

Fury is adamant that Joshua has missed the deadline, there are no extensions and the Fury vs Joshua fight is not going to happen now at all/

Fury took to Instagram yesterday with this message to Anthony Joshua, saying that the fight will not go ahead:

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

‼️ Tyson Fury has now declared that he will NOT be fighting Anthony Joshua next because AJ has not signed the contract today… [📽️ @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/WpwWDAUnv2 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 26, 2022

Who knows what will happen next in these roller-coaster contract negotiations, but one thing is for sure, boxing fans are still eager to see Fury vs Joshua on December 3rd. Lets hope the respective teams can sort everything out and the fight gets announced in the coming weeks and gets pushed over the line.

Only time will tell what is going to happen, but boxing fans are desperate to see Fury vs Joshua at the Principality Stadium in Wales on December 3rd.

Early Fight Odds – Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Check out the chart below for the best early Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight odds from Bovada, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play Tyson Fury -450 Anthony Joshua +300 Draw +1600

