Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is the most likely super-fight expected to take place by 2024

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is expected to take place by the end of the year and The Sports Daily have compiled exclusive odds on the likelihood of a number of super-fights to happen by 2024.

  • The Sports Daily reveal exclusive odds on the likelihood of super-fights to take place by the end of 2024
  • Tyson Fury odds-on to fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in exhibition bout
  • Traders believe KSI is more likely to fight Jake Paul first instead of Tommy Fury

Boxing is one of the most captivated sports on the globe and recent super-fights such as Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder and Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin had viewers tuning in who aren’t even interested in the game.

We had our trader price up the chances of a number of different bouts to happen before the end of 2024, with two fights at an odds-on price.

Boxing Fights To Happen By End Of 2024 Odds

  • Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou @ -225
  • KSI vs Jake Paul @ -138
  • KSI vs Tommy Fury @ +150
  • Gervonta Davis vs Vasiliy Lomachenko @ +200
  • Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson @ +250
  • Tyson Fury vs Zhilei Zhang @ +250
  • Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk @ +300
  • Gervonta Davis vs Teofimo Lopez @ +333
  • Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua @ +400
  • Zhilei Zhang vs Anthony Joshua @ +400
  • Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder @ +600
  • Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang @ +900
  • Oleksandr Usyk vs Zhilei Zhang @ +1200
  • Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk @ +1400
  • Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou @ +1400
  • Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou @ +1400
  • Oleksandr Usyk vs Francis Ngannou @ +4000

The Sports Daily Head of News Lee Astley said: “There are plenty of super-fights we’d love to see take place in the next year in a half, and there’s an especially good chance we’ll see Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou.

“This bout is an odds-on price as Eddie Hearn has already confirmed that Fury is set to fight the former UFC champion in an exhibition bout that will include a no-knockdown rule, which Hearn described as ‘disappointing’.

“Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is one of the hottest names in boxing and his next opponent is likely to be Vasiliy Lomachenko or Shakur Stevenson. One thing is for sure, we’ve got a hell of an 18 months coming up in the world of boxing.”

KSI fancied to fight Jake Paul first before challenging Tommy Fury

Our traders believe KSI is likely to fight Jake Paul next and make Tommy Fury wait to complete his mission of ‘destroying YouTube boxing’ once and for all after dispatching of Paul earlier this year.

KSI’s last fight came in controversial fashion and his KO win was overturned to ‘no decision’ after he sent the nightclub owner crashing to the canvas with an illegal elbow.

Anthony Joshua’s return to the ring likely to come against Tyson Fury

Last month, talks between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for an all-British heavyweight clash collapsed yet again leaving boxing fans wondering if we’ll ever see the fight take place.

At a price of +400 to happen by the end of 2024, the chances are still alive. Rumours have been circulating regarding a potential clash at Wembley Stadium in September, which will likely require both sides to compromise and meet in the middle for a deal to be struck.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites SportsLens, Basketball Insiders and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on SportsLens and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Arrow to top