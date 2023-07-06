Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is expected to take place by the end of the year and The Sports Daily have compiled exclusive odds on the likelihood of a number of super-fights to happen by 2024.

Tyson Fury odds-on to fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in exhibition bout

Traders believe KSI is more likely to fight Jake Paul first instead of Tommy Fury

Boxing is one of the most captivated sports on the globe and recent super-fights such as Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder and Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin had viewers tuning in who aren’t even interested in the game.

We had our trader price up the chances of a number of different bouts to happen before the end of 2024, with two fights at an odds-on price.

Boxing Fights To Happen By End Of 2024 Odds

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou @ -225

KSI vs Jake Paul @ -138

KSI vs Tommy Fury @ +150

Gervonta Davis vs Vasiliy Lomachenko @ +200

Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson @ +250

Tyson Fury vs Zhilei Zhang @ +250

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk @ +300

Gervonta Davis vs Teofimo Lopez @ +333

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua @ +400

Zhilei Zhang vs Anthony Joshua @ +400

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder @ +600

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang @ +900

Oleksandr Usyk vs Zhilei Zhang @ +1200

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk @ +1400

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou @ +1400

Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou @ +1400

Oleksandr Usyk vs Francis Ngannou @ +4000

The Sports Daily Head of News Lee Astley said: “There are plenty of super-fights we’d love to see take place in the next year in a half, and there’s an especially good chance we’ll see Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou.

“This bout is an odds-on price as Eddie Hearn has already confirmed that Fury is set to fight the former UFC champion in an exhibition bout that will include a no-knockdown rule, which Hearn described as ‘disappointing’.

“Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is one of the hottest names in boxing and his next opponent is likely to be Vasiliy Lomachenko or Shakur Stevenson. One thing is for sure, we’ve got a hell of an 18 months coming up in the world of boxing.”

KSI fancied to fight Jake Paul first before challenging Tommy Fury

Our traders believe KSI is likely to fight Jake Paul next and make Tommy Fury wait to complete his mission of ‘destroying YouTube boxing’ once and for all after dispatching of Paul earlier this year.

KSI’s last fight came in controversial fashion and his KO win was overturned to ‘no decision’ after he sent the nightclub owner crashing to the canvas with an illegal elbow.

Anthony Joshua’s return to the ring likely to come against Tyson Fury

Last month, talks between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for an all-British heavyweight clash collapsed yet again leaving boxing fans wondering if we’ll ever see the fight take place.

At a price of +400 to happen by the end of 2024, the chances are still alive. Rumours have been circulating regarding a potential clash at Wembley Stadium in September, which will likely require both sides to compromise and meet in the middle for a deal to be struck.

