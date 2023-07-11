In a surprising turn of events, it appears that Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to face off in a boxing match on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia. While both fighters are known for their prowess in combat sports, this will be the first time they have faced each other in the ring.

Background on Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury is a British professional boxer who has held multiple heavyweight titles throughout his career. He is known for his unorthodox fighting style and impressive footwork, which have helped him to compile a 33-0-1 (24 KOs) record.

Francis Ngannou, on the other hand, is a Cameroonian-French mixed martial artist who was the former UFC heavyweight champion and known as the “Baddest Man on the Planet”. He is known for his devastating knockout power, which has earned him a reputation as one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

According to sources close to the situation, Fury and Ngannou have agreed to a boxing match that will take place on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia. This the fight that both Fury and Ngannou have been asking for quite some time now and it is finally come to fruition. Many believed that this was going to be all smoke and mirrors and it will never happen but now we are just three months away from one of the biggest boxing spectacles in quite some time.

This fight will be a professional boxing match and will be in a regulation boxing ring Tyson Fury’s heavyweight championship belt will not be on the line for this bout but his undefeated record will be on the line. Francis Ngannou has everything to gain while Tyson Fury has everything to lose in this fight other than a big fat payday.

Potential Implications

This could have significant implications for both fighters. For Fury, a win over Ngannou would further cement his status as one of the best boxers in the world. It could also potentially set up a future matchup with fellow heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua or Aleksandr Usyk.

For Ngannou, a win over Fury would be a major upset and could potentially open up new opportunities for him in the world of boxing. It could also help to raise his profile outside of the MMA world, where he is already a well-known and respected fighter.

Reaction from Fans and Experts

News of the potential fight has already generated a lot of buzz among combat sports fans, with many expressing excitement about the matchup. Some have even speculated that the fight could be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year.

However, there are also some who are skeptical about the matchup, citing the fact that Ngannou has never competed in a professional boxing match before. Some experts have also expressed concern about the potential for injury, given the significant size and power of both fighters.

This fight will certainly big one of the highest-grossing boxing events in quite some time and a spectacle that most fight fans will sure not want to miss!