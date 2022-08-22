Boxing News and Rumors

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Odds For Potential Heavyweight Fight

Paul Kelly
tyson fury oleksnadr usyk
After successfully beating Anthony Joshua in their huge rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, boxing fans are now desperate for the undisputed heavyweight fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury to take place next.

Fury is supposedly retired, but did come out on social media after the fight saying that he is up for fighting the Ukrainian for all four heavyweight title belts in 2023.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk To Fight in 2023?

A fight that has got the whole boxing world talking is the potential heavyweight match up for all four belts between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

After defeating Anthony Joshua for the second time on Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the 35-year-old was asked in the ring afterwards what he wanted to do next, now that the chapter with Joshua is over.

Usyk responded by saying that he wants to fight ‘The Gypsy King’ next for all the heavyweight marbles, or else not fight at all. Usyk has made his intentions clear that he really wants to fight the WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

Fury responded to Usyk’s call-out on social media by saying he is up for the fight and that Usyk is “easy work” for Fury.

The fight is unlikely to happen this year of course, but a potential match up between Fury and Usyk next year is certainly a mouth-watering prospect.

Lets hope the pair of heavyweight kingpins can agree to the fight, get contract negotiations underway soon and get the fight on for the undisputed, unified heavyweight championship of the world!

Whoever wins the potential fight between Fury and Usyk, is most definitely the number one heavyweight of his era, and can retire knowing that nobody could beat them.

Early Fury vs Usyk Betting Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Tyson Fury -280 betonline ag
Oleksandr Usyk +220 betonline ag
Draw +1800 betonline ag

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

More News