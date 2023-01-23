Boxing News and Rumors

Tyson Fury Will Disown Brother Tommy Fury If He Loses To Jake Paul

Paul Kelly
With Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury rumoured to be set for the end of February, Tyson Fury has admitted that he will leave his brother Tommy in Saudi Arabia if he loses. The fight is rumoured to be taking place in Saudi Arabia on February 25th, with an official announcement imminent.

‘Gypsy King’ Threatens To Leave Brother Tommy In Saudi Arabia If He Loses To Jake Paul

Ahead of their fight in the Middle-East at the end of next month, Tyson Fury has revealed that he will leave his brother Tommy in Saudi Arabia if he fails to beat Jake Paul with ease.

The Paul vs Fury fight is set to be confirmed in the coming days for February 25th in Saudi Arabia, in what is an absolutely huge fight in the world of boxing. The pair of fighters have twice signed to fight each other before this, but both fights have fallen though.

The first fight was postponed due to the Englishman supposedly suffering a bad rib injury that he sustained whilst in training for the Jake Paul fight. Then, when the fight was rescheduled Fury had to pull out due to not being allowed into US due to visa issues. Now, it looks like it could be third time lucky for the Paul vs Fury fight to finally go down.

Pending an official announcement, ‘TNT’ and ‘The Problem Child’ will take to the ring to settle his bitter rivalry with Jake Paul on February 25.

Ahead of the projected fight, WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury spoke to talkSPORT and addressed his brother’s upcoming clash with the American YouTube star turned boxer:

“I don’t think it’s been officially announced, but I hear an announcement is imminent. They are finally getting it on and are going to throw down. The two YouTube people get to battle it out for the king of the YouTubers.

“It’s going to be fun, and I expect Tommy to chin him. If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia.”

Months back when the fight was originally scheduled, Fury was willing to bet £100,000 with anything that his brother would be victorious against Jake Paul. yet again, Fury is putting his money where his mouth is and is confident his brother will get the job done in style:

“I’m backing Tommy and I will put my money where my mouth is,” Fury told iFL TV. “I have got £100,000 with anybody. I’ll put it on Tommy and that’s it, that’s how I feel about it. If Tommy Fury can’t win against Jake Paul he has no right in being a fighter. He has to enjoy it as he’s getting paid a lot of money to fight a guy who hasn’t fought on an actual boxer.

“I don’t think either of them having anything to lose. Let’s just say Tommy gets paid millions of pounds for nothing if he loses, because he wouldn’t have won any title belt in England ever if he can’t beat Jake Paul.”

Paul Kelly

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for The Sports Daily, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, SportsLens, SportsLens UK and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
