U.S. Open 2023 Betting Odds, Predictions, Tips & Expert Golf Picks

The PGA Tour will head to Los Angeles Country Club for the 2023 U.S. Open on Thursday, June 15th, 2023. Find the 2023 U.S. Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

For the first time since 1948, the U.S. Open will return to Los Angeles for the 123 edition of the major championship. The 2023 U.S. Open also marks the first major championship held in the Los Angeles area in 28 years.

This year, the U.S. Open field is led by Scottie Scheffler, who opens as the favorite at +700. Not far behind are the other two major championship winners in 2023, Masters winner Jon Rahm and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka at +1100 odds.

The top five is rounded out with Rory McIlroy at +1400 and Patrick Cantlay at +1800.

How to Watch the U.S. Open 2023

🏌 Major Championship: U.S. Open 2023

U.S. Open 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 💰 U.S. Open Purse: $17,500,000

$17,500,000 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 📺 TV Channel: NBC | Peacock

NBC | Peacock ⛳ Golf Course: Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles Country Club 🏆 U.S. Open 2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick 🎲 U.S. Open Odds: Scottie Scheffler +700 | Jon Rahm +1100 | Brooks Koepka +1100 | Rory McIlroy +1400 | Patrick Cantlay +1800

U.S. Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win U.S. Open 2023

For the first time in two years, there will no longer be a LIV Golf and PGA Tour debate as the two leagues announced a merger earlier last week.

Now the two leagues will meet for the first time since the announcement. Heading into Round 1, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the U.S. Open. Despite his putting struggles, Scheffler leads the Tour in strokes gained: tee to green, off the tee, approach the green, and total. He opens with +700 odds at Los Angeles Country Club.

Meanwhile, 2023 major championship winners Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm sit at +1100 odds apiece. Rory McIlroy checks in at +1400 and Patrick Cantlay rounds out the top five at +1800.

On the other hand, 2022 defending champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, sits at +3500 to repeat as champion.

Golfers U.S. Open Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +700 Jon Rahm +1100 Brooks Koepka +1100 Rory McIlroy +1400 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Viktor Hovland +1800 Xander Schauffele +2000 Jordan Spieth +2800 Cameron Smith +2800 Max Homa +2800 Collin Morikawa +3000 Tony Finau +3500 Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 Tyrrell Hatton +3500 Justin Thomas +4000 Dustin Johnson +4000 Tommy Fleetwood +4500 Bryson DeChambeau +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +5000 Sungjae Im +5000 Cameron Young +5000 Justin Rose +5000 Jason Day +6000 Shane Lowry +6500 Rickie Fowler +7000 Sam Burns +8000 Corey Conners +8000 Wyndham Clark +9000

U.S. Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 U.S. Open below.

Brooks Koepka (+1100)

When Brooks Koepka is in form, you’d be hard-pressed to find better golf than him. Before his injuries and multiple surgeries, Koepka won two four majors in the span of four years. He won the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019.

After winning the PGA Championship for the third time this year, it’s hard to count him out. After all, it appears that the shortened LIV Golf season was helping Koepka prepare for major championship golf.

During the major championships so far this season, Koepka went T2 at the Masters and won the PGA Championship.

While the Los Angeles Country Club doesn’t fit his game as nicely, he’s going to show up on a mission.



Xander Schauffele (+2000)

Xander Schauffele is one of the most well-rounded stars on the PGA Tour. Heading into Los Angeles, the California native will be in the hunt to win his first major championship. There aren’t many reasons to fade Schauffele, he’s been close in the past but has always found trouble finishing the big events.

Schauffele has placed 18th or better in his last five major championships. He’s super consistent and owns 10 top-10 finishes in his 24 career starts. He has a high ceiling and heading back to Los Angeles, it might be the right time for him to finally win his first major.

Collin Morikawa (+3300)

Two weeks ago, Collin Morikawa was two strokes off the lead heading into the final round at the Memorial Tournament. While he had to withdraw due to back spasms, Morikawa looked to be in great form.

Morikawa has a high ceiling and at +3300, he’s going to be one of the best value bets in the field. The only concern is, will he be healthy? While back spams can return at any minute, he took a week off and likely address his issues ahead of Los Angeles.

If Morikawa can pick up where he left off at the Memorial Tournament, he should be in contention heading into Sunday.

