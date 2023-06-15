U.S. Open 2023 Betting Trends and Key Stats To Watch

The 2023 U.S. Open will be hosted at Los Angeles Country Club, a course unfamiliar to most players on the Tour. We’ll take a look at some of the most important stats and betting trends that could emerge at the U.S. Open, as the world’s top golfers battle for the Claret Jug.

Betting on golf is difficult but it can be lucrative. The beauty of golf is that anyone in the field can win even huge longshots and that could be the case once again this weekend.

The 2023 U.S. Open heads to Los Angeles Country Club, a course that isn’t familiar to many players in the field. It’s one of the most exclusive clubs in the country and the terrain is expected to pose new challenges for the field this weekend.

The LACC will be another course that will reward the best drivers in the game while demanding creativity from shot makers. Despite the course difficulty, the U.S. Open has been known to have longshot winners in recent history.

Important Stats to Watch at the 2023 U.S. Open

Los Angeles Country Club is not a venue that is used very often by the PGA Tour.

For the first time since 1948, the U.S. Open will head back to the Los Angeles area.

The North Course at LACC will require a lot of precision. It will reward precise off-the-tee players and force golfers to get creative with their approach. With unique greens and forgiving fairways, there are some trends that could emerge at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Check out the most important stats to watch this weekend below.

Total Driving — Driving accuracy is absolutely essential this weekend. Precision off the tee will lead to success in Los Angeles. The last three U.S. Open winners have ranked inside the top five in shots gained off-the-tee when they won the Claret Jug.

Shots Gained Putting (Bentgrass Greens) — The Los Angeles Country Club will feature true Bentgrass Greens, not the usual Poa mix seen at other California courses. Players that put well on this surface will have an edge.

Long Iron Play — Many approach shots will come from 175 yards or greater this weekend. The top long-iron players will have a significant advantage in Los Angeles,

U.S. Open 2023 Trends

With the U.S. Open coming to a new course this year, there are plenty of questions about who will play well at LACC. However, there have been strong trends that have prevailed in the past U.S. Open tournaments. Let’s go over them ahead of Thursday’s tee times.

Eight of the last 10 U.S. Open winners were winning their first major

Nine of the last 10 U.S. Open winners finished in the top 10 in one of their last two majors

The last eight U.S Open winners had finished inside the top 13 of the most recent major start before winning the U.S Open

10 of the last 10 U.S. Open winners ranked inside the top 30 during their U.S. Open victory. Six of the 10 ranked inside the top 10

Previous U.S. Open Winners and Values

According to the recent list of past winners, longshots and sleepers have thrived at the U.S. Open. In the last 10 years, only two favored players at +900 or +1000 have won the U.S. Open. Other than that, eight players at +1600 or higher have managed to hoist the Claret Jug.

Scroll down below for a list of the last 10 U.S. Open winners and their odds heading into Round 1.

2022 — Matt Fitzpatrick +3000

2021 — Jon Rahm +1000

2020 — Bryson DeChambeau +2500

2019 — Gary Woodland +8000

2018 — Brooks Koepka +2500

2017 — Brooks Koepka +4500

2016 — Dustin Johnson +1600

2015 — Jordan Spieth +900

2014 — Martin Kaymer +4000

2013 — Justin Rose +2800

Golf Betting Guides 2023