U.S. Open 2023 Props: Most Bet On Golfers To Make & Miss The Cut

The 2023 U.S. Open tees off on Thursday morning at Los Angeles Country Club.

The third major championship of the year is up for grabs as the world’s best golfers gather at the North Course to battle for the Claret Jug.

The bettings public appears to like Phil Mickelson’s chances of making the cut this weekend. Lefty is among the most bet-on golfers at BetMGM, along with Sahith Theegala and Rickie Fowler. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Cameron Young have drawn the most bets to miss the cut at Los Angeles Country Club.

We’ll go over the most popular bets to make and miss the cut at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Most Bet On Golfers To Make The Cut At The 2023 US Open

Only the top 60 players including ties make the cut at the US Open, which means less than half the field will get to play through the weekend.

Ahead of tee times on Thursday, Phil Mickelson, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler have been the most bet on golfers to make the cut.

Mickelson is in the hunt to complete his career grand slam. He enters the US Open after finishing T2 at the Masters and T58 at the PGA Championship. He’s been close to completing his Grand Slam before but could 2023 be the year for Lefty?

Meanwhile, Theegala returns to his home state of California this weekend. He’s been consistent all season and hasn’t missed a cut since the Sanderson Farms Championship in October. Theegala is coming off a T38 performance at the RBC Canadian Open and could be a bounce-back candidate this weekend. After 20 straight made cuts, he has -175 odds to make the cut at the 2023 US Open.

Lastly, Rickie Fowler looks to bounce back from missing the cut at the PGA Championship at Los Angeles Country Club. Fowler has struggled on the major championship scene but he tends to play well at the US Open with three top-10 performances in his career.

Check out the most bet tickets to make the cut at the 2023 US Open below.

Phil Mickelson +150

Sahith Theegala -175

Rickie Fowler -300

Most Bet On Golfers To Miss The Cut At The 2023 US Open

Golf fans can also bet on players missing the cut. Currently, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Cameron Young have the most tickets on them to miss the cut, according to John Ewing of BetMGM.

It seems like bettors are fading DeChambeau this weekend at the US Open. Despite winning the 2020 US Open, DeChambeau hasn’t fully found his form yet. He’s had glimpses of getting there with his T4 performance at the PGA Championship but the betting public isn’t convinced that he’s ready to put it all together.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is still looking for his first win of the season. Despite being the No.3 golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings, McIlroy seems to always be just out of contention. McIlroy to miss the cut is set at +375 odds, making this one of the more lucrative prop bets on the list.

Another player that has super high expectations, Cameron Young has missed two cuts in his last three starts. He’s listed at +160 to miss the cut.

Check out the most bet tickets to miss the cut at the 2023 US Open below.

Bryson DeChambeau +155

Rory McIlroy +375

Cameron Young +160

