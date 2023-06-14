U.S. Open 2023: Tee times, pairings, schedule, & weather forecast

The 2023 U.S. Open will tee off from the Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday morning, as the world’s top golfers compete for the Claret Jug. Find the U.S. Open 2023 tee times, pairings, schedule, and weather forecast for all four days at LACC.

The 2023 U.S. Open will be the first time that LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will meet since their shocking announcement to merge the two leagues.

With no distractions anymore, the field should be laser-focused this week while competing for a chance at history, the Claret Jug, and a share of an estimated $17.5 million purse.

The weather forecast is going to be consistent throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler in Los Angeles with highs reaching 66 and lows hovering at 61. There will be clear skies and manageable winds, making for a perfect weekend for golf.

With the tournament in Los Angeles, tee times will be early for the field but not for fans with the first groups teeing off at 9:45 a.m. ET every day.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 U.S. Open tee times, pairings, and weather forecast.

U.S. Open 2023 Field

The 2023 U.S. Open will bring one of the strongest fields of the year to Los Angeles Country Club.

The U.S. Open marks the third major championship of the year, which features a field of 156 players, including 79 of the top 101 players in the world.

While Tiger Woods won’t be playing at Los Angeles Country Club this year, the field is highlighted by a mix of PGA Tour members and LIV Golf players. It’ll be the first time the two leagues meet since the merger announcement. Now, all the attention will shift to world-class golf.

The current world’s best player, Scottie Scheffler opens with the best odds to win the U.S. Open at +700. He’ll look to win the second major championship of his career at a golf course that suits his style of play.

Despite the merger, only 15 LIV Golf players were eligible for the U.S. Open, which is down 56% compared to 2022. Among players from the rival league, Brooks Koepka owns the best U.S. Open odds at +1100.

U.S. Open 2023 Tee Times

The 123rd edition of the U.S. Open will feature 52 groups teeing off on Thursday, beginning with

Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, and Jacob Solomon at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The schedule is packed with pairings teeing off every 5 to 6 minutes from 9:45 a.m. ET to 5:37 p.m. ET. Since the U.S. Open is hosted in Los Angeles, it’s going to be a late tee-off around 9:45 a.m. ET.

There will be a lot of featured groups with a good mix between LIV Golf members and PGA Tour Players. Now that the merger has been announced, the animosity between the two leagues should die down, breeding for some healthy competition this weekend.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

U.S. Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

The 2023 U.S. Open has some of the best matchups of the year on tap at Los Angeles Country Club. With the merger announced, there are over 16 featured groups playing this weekend.

There is a great mix of players, including some of the biggest stars playing with one another. One of the best-featured groups this weekend, includes Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Rory McIlroy. The trio will tee off at the end of the day in Round 1 at 4:54 p.m. ET.

The first featured group on Thursday will see Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, and Tommy Fleetwood teeing off at 10:40 a.m. ET. At the same time, Bryon DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, and Tyrrell Hatton will tee off from hole 10.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch, along with their tee times for Round 1.

10:40 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

10:40 a.m.* ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

10:51 a.m. ET: Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

11:02 a.m. ET: Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

11:02 a.m.* ET: Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:13 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

11:13 a.m.* ET: Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

11:24 a.m.* ET: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

3:59 p.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

4:21 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

4:32 p.m. ET: Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:32 p.m.* ET: Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

4:43 p.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

4:43 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

4:54 p.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times (ET) Groups 9:45 a.m. Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon 9:45 a.m.* Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda 9:56 a.m. Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a) 9:56 a.m.* Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a) 10:07 a.m. Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal 10:07 a.m.* Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert 10:18 a.m. Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan 10:18 a.m.* Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour 10:29 a.m. Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon 10:29 a.m.* Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a) 10:40 a.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 10:40 a.m.* Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton 10:51 a.m. Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston 10:51 a.m.* Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka 11:02 a.m. Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners 11:02 a.m.* Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day 11:13 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler 11:13 a.m.* Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim 11:24 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin 11:24 a.m.* Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm 11:35 a.m. Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox 11:35 a.m.* Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a) 11:46 a.m. Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul 11:46 a.m.* David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon 11:57 a.m. Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda 11:57 a.m.* Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a) 3:15 p.m. Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman 3:15 p.m.* Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II 3:26 p.m. Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a) 3:26 p.m.* Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens 3:37 p.m. Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk 3:37 p.m.* Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque 3:48 p.m. Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey 3:48 p.m.* Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer 3:59 p.m. Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann 3:59 p.m.* Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley 4:10 p.m. Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat 4:10 p.m.* Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a) 4:21 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley 4:21 p.m.* Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young 4:32 p.m. Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick 4:32 p.m.* Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell 4:43 p.m. Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman 4:43 p.m.* Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay 4:54 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy 4:54 p.m.* Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh 5:05 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery 5:05 p.m.* Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a) 5:16 p.m. Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a) 5:16 p.m.* Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III 5:27 p.m. Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey 5:27 p.m.* Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake

U.S. Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

The U.S. Open will spoil golf fans to a weekend of competitive golf, thanks to some great pairings and featured groups.

For Round 2, the first featured group of the day includes Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, and Keegan Bradley teeing off at 10:29 a.m. ET.

The last featured group includes Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and Jon Rahm, who will tee off at 4:54 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 2 and when they tee off.

10:29 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

10:51 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

11:02 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

11:02 a.m.* ET: Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:13 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

11:13 a.m*. ET: Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

11:24 a.m.* ET: Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

4:10 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

4:10 p.m.* ET: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

4:21 p.m. ET: Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

4:32 p.m. ET: Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

4:32 p.m.* ET: Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

4:43 p.m. ET: Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

4:43 p.m.* ET: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

4:54 p.m.* ET: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 2, scroll down below.



Tee Times (ET) Groups 9:45 a.m. Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II 9:45 a.m.* Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman 9:56 a.m. Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens 9:56 a.m.* Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a) 10:07 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque 10:07 a.m.* Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk 10:18 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer 10:18 a.m.* Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey 10:29 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley 10:29 a.m.* Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann 10:40 a.m. Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a) 10:40 a.m.* Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat 10:51 a.m. Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young 10:51 a.m.* Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley 11:02 a.m. Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell 11:02 a.m.* Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick 11:13 a.m. Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay 11:13 a.m.* Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman 11:24 a.m. Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh 11:24 a.m.* Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy 11:35 a.m. Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a) 11:35 a.m.* Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery 11:46 a.m. Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III 11:46 a.m.* Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a) 11:57 a.m. Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake 11:57 a.m.* Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey 3:15 p.m. Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda 3:15 p.m.* Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon 3:26 p.m. Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a) 3:26 p.m.* Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a) 3:37 p.m. Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert 3:37 p.m.* Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal 3:48 p.m. Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour 3:48 p.m.* Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan 3:59 p.m. Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a) 3:59 p.m.* Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon 4:10 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton 4:10 p.m.* Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 4:21 p.m. Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka 4:21 p.m.* Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston 4:32 p.m. Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day 4:32 p.m.* Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners 4:43 p.m. Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim 4:43 p.m.* Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler 4:54 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm 4:54 p.m.* Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin 5:05 p.m. Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a) 5:05 p.m.* Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox 5:16 p.m. David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon 5:16 p.m.* Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul 5:27 p.m. Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a) 5:27 p.m.* Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

U.S. Open 2023 Weather Forecast

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

There will be a clear forecast for the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club this year.

While the weather will be cooler this weekend, the forecast is setting up for perfect golf conditions with manageable winds and clear skies.

The temperature will be bearable as well, with highs reaching 66 and lows around 61. It won’t be too hot or too cold for players and patrons on the course this weekend

.

Check out the chart for the 2023 U.S. Open weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS Thursday 64/ 61 SE 6 mph (9 mph) 30% SW 9 mph (14 mph) 20% Friday 64 / 61 SW 7 mph (11 mph) 30% SW 10 mph (15 mph) 10% Saturday 64 / 61 E 7 mph (11 mph) 10% SW 9 mph (14 mph) 20% Sunday 66 / 63 SE 7 mph (10 mph) 20% SW 9 mph (14 mph) 20%

