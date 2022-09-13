UCL Betting Picks, Predictions, Odds and Best Bets – Tuesday 13 September

The second round of Champions League fixtures get underway on Tuesday night, with some truly jaw dropping games on offer. With seven games on tonight including the mouth watering prospect of Bayern vs Barcelona, we have all the best picks for Champions league matchday two.

UCL Betting Picks

Best UCL Sports Betting Sites

Victoria Plzen vs Inter Milan UCL Betting Pick

Group C is undoubtedly the group of death this season, with Barcelona and Bayern the other teams playing in the bracket tonight. Both Inter and Victoria Plzen lost on their opening night but we have backed the Italian side to bounce back against a much different opponent this week.

Victoria Plzen will find it hard to break down a much stronger defence on Tuesday, which is why we’ve backed BTTS – No for the second matchday.

Sporting vs Tottenham UCL Betting Pick

Spurs were nothing special in the opening gameweek against Marseille but they got the job done with a 1-0 victory over the ten men in London.

With their first away trip of the season we’ve backed Kane to score. The striker struggled to make an impact last week against Marseille and will be eager to prove himself on the second matchday against Sporting as he hunts for his 21st Champions League goal.

Liverpool vs Ajax UCL Betting Pick

Liverpool’s opening fixture with Napoli was one of the most action packed games of last week, as the thriller saw a weak Liverpool defensive performance that shipped four goals to Napoli, whilst Ajax enjoyed a 4-0 thrashing of Rangers.

We are backing BTTS and over 2.5 goals in this game as with two very open defences and dangerous attacks, goals are expected to flood in. Ajax have had 3+ corners in every game that they have played this season.

Bayern vs Barcelona UCL Betting Pick

With Gnabry expected to return this week, Mane will almost certainly be playing down the middle on Tuesday night which is a position he appears to have thrived in since making the switch to Bayern with four goals in his first seven games.

Lewandowski to score anytime against his former club is our other pick for the game, with the Polish striker playing on the biggest stage, a goal against the club he broke so many records for seems more than possible.

Porto vs Club Brugge UCL Betting Pick

Porto were unlucky to lose last week in a Champions League classic, as Atletico scored two goals after the full 90 minutes was up to win the match. Following the unfortunate defeat however, we have Porto to get back to winning ways at home on Tuesday.

Brugge will be a much less stubborn side to play than Atletico were last week, and with the home advantage on Tuesday night the Portuguese side are expected to dominate proceedings.

Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt UCL Betting Pick

The home side on Tuesday night looked strong throughout the game, and were unlucky to lose late on following a red card early in the second half.

We have backed Marseille to get their first win in Europe this season on Tuesday, as they face a tough Frankfurt side at home who lost 3-0 to Sporting last week. We also have backed BTTS with end to end action expected all night.

Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid UCL Betting Pick

Atletico have already been involved in on of the craziest games if the season following their late 2-1 victory over Porto last week, and we have backed the Spanish side to keep up their win streak as they face Leverkusen.

Both teams have scored in each of Atletico’s last three games, with Leverkusen seeing both sides net in two of their last three games.