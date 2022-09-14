The last games of the Champions League second matchday take place on Wednesday night this week, with some major European giants still yet to play. PSG, Chelsea and Real Madrid are just a few sides in action, while Man City welcome Erling Haaland’s former side Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic UCL Betting Pick

Although Celtic eventually capitulated to Real Madrid in the second half of their game last week, the Scottish side looked good in the first half and even hit the post early on against the European Champions through Callum McGregor.

The last four time’s these sides met in the CL group stage has resulted in two wins for each side, but we have backed a draw on Wednesday night with a gritty game expected on the road from start to finish for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb UCL Betting Pick

Dinamo Zagreb will get no respite this week after causing one of the upsets of the round when beating Chelsea at home in matchday one, as the side currently top of Group E travel to AC Milan.

Milan are no easy task however, and we’ve backed them to bounce back from their disappointing draw on matchday one with a win at home against Zagreb. We have also backed Rafael Leao to score, with the dangerous Portuguese winger the name on everyone’s lips coming into the game.

Rangers vs Napoli UCL Betting Pick

Fresh off their demolition of Liverpool last week, Napoli take on the daunting prospect of being the first European side to take on Rangers at the Ibrox this season.

Rangers will be looking to give their fans something to cheer about following an embarrassing 4-0 loss in their first game to Ajax. We have backed Napoli to go top of the group on Wednesday night with a win, but not without a fight from a tough rangers team at home, as we also back BTTS.

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg UCL Betting Pick

Whilst Chelsea struggled in the opening week and were upset by Zagreb 1-0 in the first match of the group, RB Salzburg were causing upsets of their own, as they held on for a point against Italian champions AC Milan.

Having not played since their opening European fixture last week, Chelsea will be eager to get off the mark on Wednesday night for Graham Potter’s first Blues game and we have backed the London side and Raheem Sterling to be too much to deal with for RB Salzburg.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig UCL Betting Pick

RB Leipzig will be no easy task for Madrid on Wednesday night, with the German side boasting an excellent record against Spanish teams in Europe having gone undefeated in their only three games with two wins and a draw.

With Benzema missing the tie with a thigh injury sustained last week, we have backed Vinicius Jr to step into the Frenchman’s shoes and score on Wednesday night. We have also backed BTTS with Leipzig boasting an excellent record in Spain as well as a menacing attack.

Copenhagen vs Sevilla UCL Betting Pick

Having both suffered defeats to the favourites of the group last week, Copenhagen and Sevilla will be looking to get their first points on the board on Wednesday, as they seemingly play for a third place spot.

We have gone for BTTS – NO for the game, with neither side boasting anything special going forward. The match is a must win for both sides, meaning it is most likely to be a cagey affair as losing could put qualification from the group stages out of reach even at this early stage.

Juventus vs Benfica UCL Betting Pick

Juventus struggled to put a dent in the PSG armour last week, as the French side confidently dispatched of Juve to send Massimiliano Allegri’s side down to third in group H only ahead of Maccabi Haifa.

Both teams have scored in four of Juve’s last five games, including on the opening matchday when they lost 2-1 to PSG. We have also backed the Italian side to get back to winning ways after a frustrating couple of weeks with just one win in their last five.

Maccabi Haifa vs PSG UCL Betting Pick

PSG really should be making light work of Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday night, with the French side the far superior team on paper, however anything can happen in the Champions League.

We have selected a -1 goal handicap for PSG, as well as Kylian Mbappe to score. Mbappe has been on fire in the Champions League ever since he made his debut in 2016 and we expect him to be on the scoresheet yet again as the French side travel to Isreal.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UCL Betting Pick

Our final pick for Wednesday’s games comes in arguably the biggest game of the night, with Dortmund taking on Man City. All eyes will no doubt be on Erling Haaland for the match, as the striker welcomes his former club to Manchester.

Our pick sees the Norwegian forward score first tonight, as Haaland is simply unstoppable right now having scored first in his last three matches, racking up six goals in those games. We have also selected Jude Bellingham to be booked, with the Englishman expected to be in the heart of things for 90 minutes against a tricky Manchester City midfield.