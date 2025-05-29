The UCL viewing figures are expected to rise in the US once again as soccer fans gear up for Saturday’s final.

Italian side Inter will meet French champions PSG at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Interestingly, it will be the first ever competitive clash between the two clubs.

The five times they have played each other have all been in friendly fixtures. The Parisians have won on three occasions with the Nerazzurri boasting two wins.

With less than 48 hours to go until the extravaganza, US-based soccer fans will watch on with excitement as the two European titans go toe-to-toe.

What Are The Estimated UCL Viewing Figures In The US For Saturday’s Final?

The estimated UCL viewing figures for the Inter vs PSG final in the US currently sit at approximately 4 million. That will be a slight increase on the 3.62 million who tuned in for last year’s showpiece.

On that occasion, Real Madrid got the better of Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium, London. Of that total, around 2.32 million soccer fans watched the action via CBS Sports.

The remainder watched on streaming services Univision and TUDN. The 3.62 million figure is across both English and Spanish audience members.

Media analysts are forecasting a slight spike for Saturday’s UCL final. CBS Sports will be the main broadcaster and sister company Paramount+ will generate most of the live streaming views.

Where Is The UCL Final Being Played?

The UCL final will be contested at the Allianz Arena in Germany. The stadia is the home ground of current Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The final was last played there in 2012.

On that occasion, Bayern were in the final and lost out to English Premier League side Chelsea on penalties after the match finished 1-1 in normal time.

The Allianz Arena is one of the finest grounds in Europe and can cater for 75,000 spectators. Interestingly, Inter have already played and won their this season. Doing so in April when they beat Bayern 2-1 in the quarter-final first leg.

How Many Times Have Inter And PSG Won The UCL?

Ever since Inter beat Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final, many neutrals are tipping the Italians to go all the way. If they do, it’ll be the fourth time they have won Europe’s grandest club competition.

The Nerazzurri first won the competition in 1963 and did so again the following year. Their latest victory came in 2010 when Diego Milito scored both goals in a 2-0 win against Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, PSG are yet to win the UCL. They did come close in 2020 when they lost out to a single goal against Bayern. The Parisians only success on the continent came in 1996 when they lifted the Cup Winners’ Cup.