Huskies Big Betting Favorites in March Madness Title Game vs. Aztecs

Bob Harvey
The UConn Huskies are -7.5 point favorites to beat the San Diego State Aztecs in the championship game of the NCAA Basketball Tournament. The Huskies opened as a 6-point favorites in the game but within minutes, the line was bet up to -7.5, where it has settled across most sportsbooks including BetOnline.

Dominating both SU and ATS

UConn is now 9-1 both straight-up and against the spread in neutral-court games this season. In addition, the Huskies are 24-12 ATS when playing as favorites, so they’re not likely to come up short simply because of the high expectations.

The Sanogo Factor

UConn’s Adama Sanogo is the 4th player to average 20 points and 65% shooting in the NCAA Tournament entering the title game over the last 40 years. In addition, he’s the first Husky with 100 points and 40 rebounds in a single NCAA basketball tournament (men).

Simply dominant

The UConn Huskies’ “ownership” of this year’s NCAA Tournament continued in Saturday’s Final Four. They led from start to finish and at most points in between, beating Miami 72-59.

It was the fifth double-digit victory of the tournament for UConn which joins Michigan State (2000), Duke (2001), North Carolina (2009, 2016) and Villanova (2018) as the only teams with that kind of streak.

Huskies are in good company

UConn’s impressive streak is also a good sign for a possible championship.  Of the five teams to win all their games by double-digits, all but one ended up cutting the nets down at the tournament’s end. The Huskies are in the national championship game for the fifth time in school history and for the first time since 2014. They are 4-0 in title game appearances.

Connecticut is perfect in non-conference play

The Huskies are now 16-0 against non- Big East opponents this season winning each game by double digits. And before you scoff at cupcakes that were on their schedule (Stonehill, Delaware State) they posted double-digit victories over four of the top 20 teams in the final AP Top 25: #1 Alabama, #9 Gonzaga, #16 Miami and #19 Saint Mary’s.

The drought is almost over for UConn

The Huskies went five years between NCAA Tournament appearances before finally returning to the field in 2021. After two straight first-round exits, UConn’s next step was to prove it could get out of the first weekend. Here in 2023, players like Adama Sanogo and Andre Jackson — freshmen during that 2021 season — can take pride in bringing the program back to the top of the sport.

 

News
Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
Bob Harvey

