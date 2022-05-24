UEFA Champions League Final Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The 2022 Champions League Final takes place this Saturday, May 28th from the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. English football club Liverpool is the betting favorite, as they take on the Spanish side Real Madrid. The two teams have met two previous times in the European Cup finals, with this meeting being the first time that any two European clubs have met three times in a UEFA cup final.

Liverpool has faced a grueling road to this year’s Champions League final, due to their unsuccessful quest for the Premier League title. The Reds managed to win both domestic cups this year, but will now have to settle for the European Cup should they win on Saturday. The Reds have been on a roll as of late, having gone undefeated in their last 18 matches, with 15 wins and three draws.

As for Real Madrid, the Spanish side has dismissed both Chelsea and Manchester City in the lead-up to their European Cup finals date with Liverpool on Saturday. Los Blancos managed to pull ahead in both the quarter-final and semi-final ties, despite trailing at some point in each round of the knock-out stage of the tournament.

Liverpool will look to win their seventh European Cup on Saturday, while also snapping a five-game winless streak against Real Madrid that dates to 2009. Real has four wins and one draw against Liverpool, including a 3-1 win over the Reds to capture the European Cup back in 2018. Now, the Reds will look to answer back and win the third European Cup final between these two teams on Saturday.

To learn more about how to bet on the UEFA Champions League Final, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for sports betting fans looking to bet on the 67th European Cup finals on Saturday.

Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

When is Champions League Final: 3:00 pm ET

Where is the Champions League Final: Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France

TV Channel: ESPN +

Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Liverpool is the -160 betting favorites to hoist the European Cup on Saturday, while Real Madrid is the +140 underdog.

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Free Play Liverpool -160 Real Madrid +140

Moneyline Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Liverpool are lined at odds of +110 to win the Champions League Final within full time. Real Madrid is lined at odds of +245, while the full-time draw is lined at odds of +273.

Champions League Final Champions League Final Odds BetOnline Free Play Liverpool +110 Real Madrid +245 Draw +273

Total Goals Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

The current betting total for the 2022 Champions League Final is lined at 2.5 goals, with the ‘Over’ set at chalk odds of -135, while the Under is lined at plus-money odds of +119.

Total Rounds Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 -135 Under 2.5 +119

Champions League Betting Trends | Recent Champions League Final Results Dating back to 2014, the betting favorite has won five of the last eight UCL Final match-ups within full-time. A $100 bettor who has backed the favorite to win every UCL Final match-up over the last eight years has turned a profit of +$303 in that stretch. Meanwhile, the Under has cashed in five of the last eight UCL Final, with the last three straight European championships going under the betting total.

