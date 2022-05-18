UFC 276 Odds: Betting Lines For Full Card Including Adesanya vs Cannonier

UFC 276 is fast approaching and here at The Sports Daily, we have the best odds compiled together in one place for you ahead of the mega-event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 276 Odds: Full Card Betting Lines

There is a stacked card full of first class fight to enjoy in Las Vegas on July 3rd and the bookies have been quick to release the UFC 276 odds so you can make your bets on the action early. Click on the odds below to sign up to BetOnline and bet with the best UFC odds today.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier Odds

Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier headlines UFC276 at the beginning of July in what will be held in the UFC’s 10th annual International Fight Week. Adesanya aims to make a fifth successful defence of his UFC Middleweight Title, since he won the belt back in October 2019 via second round knockout. Cannonier comes in off the back of two impressive wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson.

Fighter Odds Bet Israel Adesanya -325 Jared Cannonier +275

UFC 276: Volkanovski vs Holloway Odds

The trilogy bout between Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski and Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway takes place in Las Vegas on July 2 in what is set to be a barnstorming affair if the two previous fights are anything to go by. Volkanovski has made three successful UFC Featherweight Title defences since he beat Holloway for the title in July 2020, and is looking to close this chapter with a third win over his fierce rival. Interestingly, Volkanovski closed as a +165 underdog in their first fight and a -215 favorite in the rematch, and is yet again the favourite this time around, but not as wide as last time.

Fighter Odds Bet Alexander Volkanovski -175 Max Holloway +150

UFC 276: Tate vs Murphy Odds

Former UFC and Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Champion, Miesha Tate, takes on former Invicta FC Bantamweight Champion and former UFC Women’s Flyweight Title challenger, Lauren Murphy. Both girls are coming in off losses last time out, to Valentina Shevchenko and Ketlen Vieira respectively, so will be desperate to get back to winning ways come fight night.

Fighter Odds Bet Miesha Tate -160 Lauren Murphy +140

UFC 276: Strickland vs Pereira Odds

Number 4 ranked UFC Middleweight Sean Strickland, faces former Glory Middleweight and Light-Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira on what is shaping up to be a stellar undercard from the T-Mobile Arena on July 2 in Vegas. Possibly one of the toughest fights to call on the card, which should deliver a superb knock for UFC fans.

Fighter Odds Bet Sean Strickland +120 Alex Pereira -140

UFC 276: Munhoz vs O’Malley Odds

Potential future UFC poster-boy, Sean O’Malley, takes on Pedro Munhoz in a 135-pound contest. ‘Sugar’ has won three fights on the spin since losing for the first time in his career at UFC252 to Marlon Vera, meanwhile Munhoz has lost four of his last five bantamweight fights, yet is still ranked higher than O’Malley at number 10 in the division. A great match up which will almost certainly not go longer than two rounds!

Fighter Odds Bet Pedro Munhoz +195 Sean O’Malley -230

UFC 276: Hall vs Muniz Odds

A middleweight bout between Andre Muniz and Uriah Hall is set to take place on the undercard on July 2, likely to open to main card or be the headliner on the prelims. The fight was meant to happen a couple of months ago on the Luque vs Muhammad card, but Hall withdrew due to unknown reasons. Another stellar match-up to add to quite a remarkable card.

Fighter Odds Bet Uriah Hall +200 Andre Muniz -235

UFC 276: Eye vs Barber Odds

Another fight between the ladies sees Maycee Barber and Jessica Eye collide in a women’s flyweight bout. Eye was expect to be fighting Casey O’Neill on this card, but O’Neill was forced to withdraw in late April due to a torn ACL and was seemingly replaced by Barber. Barber is just 23-years-old and is already ranked in the top 15 of the official UFC rankings. Eye is ranked just above her at number 12, so on paper, this fight could deliver some great entertainment.

Fighter Odds Bet Jessica Eye +155 Maycee Barber -180

UFC 276: Du Plessis vs Tavares Odds

Brad Tavares takes on Dricus Du Plessis in a UFC middleweight bout, scheduled for three, five minute rounds. Tavares fought in local promotions before joining the UFC in 2010, when he appeared on The Ultimate Fighter, series 11. Du Plessis is a relatively unknown quantity, which makes his a super dangerous opponent for the UFC veteran.

Fighter Odds Bet Dricus Du Plessis +105 Brad Tavares -125

UFC 276: Lawler vs Barberena Odds

Former UFC welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler, takes on Bryan Barberena in a match-up between two legends of the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. Lawler lost four fights on the spin before knocking Nick Diaz into retirement last time out at UFC266. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old comes in off a two fight win streak over Matt Brown and Darian eeks repsectively. The pair have fought 70 times as professional mixed martial artists combined and are truly two legends of the sport.